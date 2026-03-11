Radheeka Environment develops patented Air Treatment Plant that removes up to 99 percent PM1 PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in cities like Delhi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11: A remarkable breakthrough has occurred in the field of environmental science that could redefine the way pollution is controlled. Ahmedabad-based Radheeka Environment Private Limited has developed an innovative machine called AIR TREATMENT PLANT (ATP) that not only cleans air and dust but also operates using dirty water (wastewater) and in return releases purified water.

The World's First 'Zero Waste' Pollution Control Technology

This machine, which was patented a year ago, is now fully ready after successfully completing 10 trials. Its working mechanism is considered highly unique.

Waste Water Recycling

The machine draws dirty water, purifies it completely, and continuously reuses the same water. In regions where water scarcity is a serious concern, this technology can prove to be extremely beneficial.

99% Air Purification

The machine can purify up to 99% of harmful particles present in the air such as PM1, PM2.5 and PM10. It effectively captures particles ranging from microscopic pollutants to large dust particles.

100% Dust Recycling

Dust generated from construction sites and industrial operations is completely recycled by this machine, ensuring that no waste is generated.

Filter-less and Chemical-free Innovation

Generally, such systems require expensive filters and chemicals to operate. However, this machine developed by Radheeka Environment functions without any filters. It only uses a safe Coagulation Agent, making the maintenance requirements almost negligible.

Vision of the Founder

The company's founder designed and developed this machine after years of research and dedicated effort. According to the company, this technology has the potential to purify both air and water in some of the world's most polluted cities, including Delhi. It is expected to become a highly effective solution for tackling industrial air pollution and dust pollution at its root.

Key Features of the Machine

- 99% Efficiency: Completely removes PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 particles from the air.

- Filter-less & Chemical-free: A unique technology that works without conventional filters.

- Waste Water Recycling: Operates using dirty water and releases fully purified water.

- Proven Results: The company has recently completed 10 successful trials of the system.

AIR TREATMENT PLANT (ATP): Patented Filter-less & Chemical-free Multi-Pollutant Recycler

1. Introduction

A breakthrough in environmental engineering, this Patented system (U39000GJ2025PTC168857) solves the triple challenge of Air, Water, and Dust pollution in a single, closed-loop operation. Designed for high-stress industrial and urban environments, it delivers 99.9% efficiency without the need for expensive filters or hazardous chemicals.

2. Revolutionary Features

Filter-less Technology:

Eliminates the need for periodic filter replacements, reducing operational costs by up to 70%.

Contaminated Water Drive:

The system is powered by dirty/contaminated water, which it internally purifies and reuses.

Chemical-Free Processing:

Uses only a specialized Coagulation Agent; no toxic secondary waste is generated.

Zero Waste Goal:

100% Dust recovery and recycling, turning pollutants into reusable material.

3. Performance & Efficiency

Air Purification:

99.9% removal of PM1, PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles.

Water Treatment:

100% purification and reuse of input wastewater.

Scalability:

Effective from small micro-particles to large industrial dust.

Eco-Impact:

Ideal for high-pollution zones like Delhi and industrial hubs.

4. Technical Data

System Efficiency: 99.9% (Air) / 100% (Water/Dust Recycling). The operation type is Continuous Closed-Loop. The purification method used in the system is Filter-less Coagulation. The resource dependency of the system is Zero External Clean Water Requirement.

5. Corporate Information

Company: Radheeka Environment Private Limited

Registered Office: 419, Krish Arcade, SP Ring Road, Ramol, Ahmedabad - 382449

Contact: 8382033940

Email: radheekaenvironment@gmail.com

Founder/Director: Ajeet Kushavaha, & Preeti.

