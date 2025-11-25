VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: India beams with pride as Radhika Bhushan, a homemaker and social media influencer from Ghaziabad, has been crowned Mrs Super Model Universe 2025 at the prestigious international pageant held in Shenzhen, China.

Also Read | 2025 Tata Sierra Set To Launch in India on November 26; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV From Tata Motors.

The competition took place from 10 to 14 November, culminating in a dazzling grand finale on 14th November. Radhika emerged victorious among 50 global finalists, impressing the judges with her poise, articulate personal interview, and impactful stage presence. Radhika's pageant journey began in 2024 with Mrs India Empress of the Nation. This was followed by winning the Grehlakshmi Mrs India Runner-Up title. Recognising her potential, the India representation led by National Director, Anjana Mascarenhas, DIVA Pageants selected her to represent India on the world stage at Mrs Super Model Universe 2025.

DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), founded by Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, played a pivotal role in preparing Radhika for this global platform. During one of the semi-final rounds, Radhika showcased a national costume inspired by Goddess Parvati, symbolising inner strength, grace, and motherhood. She shared, "My costume represented Goddess Parvati - the divine embodiment of strength, grace, and motherhood. I honoured the Shakti within every woman - serene, powerful, and eternal."

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2025: Let's Look Forward to Approaching Black Friday With Mindfulness and Purpose!.

Her success was made possible by the unwavering support of her family - her husband Kulbhushan Singh and son Kabir Singh, who stood by her at every step of her journey.

Radhika was groomed for her international pageant participation by Cicilia Sanyal, while Pooja Singh trained her specifically for her international ramp walk, refining her confidence and stage craft.

Expressing her gratitude, Radhika said she feels honoured to bring home the title and hopes her journey inspires women across India to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)