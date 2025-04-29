NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries to launch Radio City's brand-new platform dedicated to podcasts, RC SWAPPR. This engaging platform is now live at www.rcswappr.com across the globe. True to its core belief, "The Art of Podcast Creation," RC SWAPPR, delivers new, compelling, and culturally relevant audio content to listeners worldwide in 120+ countries, such as the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. With podcast consumption skyrocketing, Radio City aims to pioneer yet another revolution in the world of podcast consumption and make this a go-to destination for all audio lovers. To enhance the digital audio content of RC SWAPPR, Radio City will leverage Triton Digital's Omny Studio platform and advertising technology.

RC SWAPPR offers a diverse range of programmes across genres that resonate with Indian listeners, including Horror, Crime, Comedy, Love and Relationships, Entertainment, Religion, and Spirituality. Recognising Hindi and English as two of the popular languages preferred in podcast, RC SWAPPR is committed to delivering content in these languages to cater to the growing demand of a broader and more inclusive audience.

The platform also features a dynamic leaderboard showcasing the top 10 podcasts each month, adding a layer of excitement and discoverability. Some podcasts will also be available in video format, adding a visual dimension for more immersive and entertaining consumption. RC SWAPPR is available for free to users across the globe and the RC SWAPPR App can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, commented, "Given that audio is Radio City's core strength, we seek to expand its reach through RC SWAPPR. This initiative is our promise to nurturing the space with innovation and inclusivity for all our listeners across the globe. With creative use of sound, and dramatic narration to soothing spiritual guidance, RC SWAPPR is more than just a platform-it's a movement to democratise audio storytelling. As we establish a strong content foundation, build a thriving community, and work towards global expansion, we are excited to launch a place to resort for everyone who prefers this "on-the-go" nature of podcast."

Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy (APAC) at Triton Digital said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Radio City. With India's digital audio industry seeing rapid growth, RC SWAPPR is poised to take audio storytelling and listener interaction to the next level. This partnership will increase the reach of RC SWAPPR and enable the provision of high-quality, content that resonates with the global audience. This is a solid step ahead for India's podcast landscape."

Each month, listeners can expect the addition of 150+ new podcasts, including 2-3 brand-new show properties and extended episodes of existing favourites. This consistent influx of new content ensures that the platform remains fresh, diverse, and continuously evolving. With RC SWAPPR, Radio City is offering worldwide access, cross-platform reach, and contemporary user experiences.

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 16 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement. Radio City launched Muzartdisco, India's first one-stop platform empowering independent artists with 360-degree career opportunities and global visibility, while also introduced SMINCO.in, an automated influencer marketing platform redefining digital brand engagement.

Radio City has earned over 229 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, IASA and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry.

