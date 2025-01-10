NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: In the heart of India's vibrant music scene, a stage is set, and the spotlight is ready to shine on the next wave of singing sensations. Radio City, the nation's leading radio network, proudly announces the launch of Season 16 of its legendary talent hunt, 'Radio City Super Singer' (RCSS). Over the years, RCSS has become more than just a competition; it's a journey that transforms dreams into reality, uncovering voices that resonate with the soul of a nation.

For 15 years, RCSS has been a beacon for aspiring singers, offering not just a platform but a lifeline to the music world and aspiring artists. It's where stories begin, and dreams take their first steps toward fame. With Season 16's theme, "Aapki Success ki shuruat humse hai", a new chapter of discovery unfolds. From pre-hype activities generating nationwide buzz to auditions as gateways to dreams, the journey culminates in a grand finale, crowning new stars from across the country.

This season's allure is further magnified by the return of the legendary Padma Shri Kailash Kher as the esteemed mentor. Having guided contestants for the last three seasons, his return is like the homecoming of a master storyteller, whose spiritual and film singing, composing, and lyrical expertise have inspired millions. Alongside him, the show's legacy is built on the shoulders of musical giants--Daler Mehendi, Shahid Mallya, Jasmeet Jassi, Salim-Sulaiman, Aman Trikha, and Sajid-Wajid--who have all graced the stage as judges, turning RCSS into a cultural phenomenon.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, remarked, "At Radio City, we are always focused and passionate about supporting novel ideas. Radio City Super Singer is not merely a competition but a platform that identifies and cherishes extraordinary talents from all corners of our diverse nation. As we move further towards the 16th edition, we invite all upcoming singers, regardless of their background or location, to step onto the stage and showcase their unique musical expressions. Together, let's craft a melody that echoes with millions and inspires the NextGen musical rockstars."

Radio City is expanding its singing talent hunt across 39 cities, blending on-air, digital, and on-ground activations. The campaign will feature dynamic Innova activations, canter activities, roadshows, auditions, and on-ground activities at R City mall, to maximize reach and engagement. Digital promotions will leverage Radio City's strong online presence with a dedicated microsite, web banners, and active participation on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Additionally, RCSS will be spotlighted on Jio TV's 24x7 TV RC Studio, featuring short videos and ads to captivate audiences nationwide.

Kailash Kher, reflecting on his ongoing role with Radio City Super Singer, expressed, "Being part of Radio City Super Singer over the past few seasons has been immensely gratifying. Watching budding talents grow into confident performers is truly rewarding. I am grateful for the opportunity to mentor these talented individuals once again. Guiding them on their journey to discover and showcase their musical abilities fills me with joy. Each season brings fresh energy and passion, and I'm excited to continue supporting and nurturing the next generation of stars on their musical voyage."

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing, added, "Radio City has always been passionate about nurturing creativity and supporting fresh ideas. Radio City Super Singer isn't just a contest--it's a platform that discovers, uplifts, and celebrates outstanding talent from across our diverse nation. As we approach the 16th edition, we extend an invitation to budding singers everywhere to showcase their unique musical artistry. Let's unite to craft unforgettable tunes that inspire the next generation of music legends."

Building on the tremendous success of Season 15, which attracted 4.64 lakh participants, engaged over 800 on-ground touchpoints, and garnered a staggering 8.77 crore in total exposure, Radio City Super Singer (RCSS) is poised for an even greater impact in Season 16. This year, RCSS continues to elevate its legacy with a powerful blend of on-air, digital, and on-ground activations, offering a dynamic platform for aspiring singers to chase their dreams. As RCSS inspires the stars of tomorrow, participants can take their first step by registering at www.radiocity.in/rcss

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in.

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City", Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher', 'Joke Studio', and 'Love Guru' have become listener favorites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer', the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 15 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honor excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement.

Radio City has earned over 217 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. The company has consistently ranked in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' by Great Place to Work Institute, earning recognition for its workplace excellence, particularly for women.

