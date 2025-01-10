Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly declined the opportunity to star in Chamunda, a horror-comedy featuring Alia Bhatt. The film is a part of Maddock Films’ broader horror-comedy universe, created by producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik. Both Vijan and Kaushik were keen on having SRK as the lead, but sources suggest that the Bollywood superstar is not interested in being a part of this genre. Despite the offer, SRK has opted not to pursue the role, turning down the collaboration. Alia Bhatt in ‘Chamunda’? Actress To Collab With ‘Stree 2’ Producer Dinesh Vijan For Supernatural Thriller.

Shah Rukh Khan Uninterested in Joining 'Chamunda'?

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that Shah Rukh Khan will not be joining the cast of Chamunda, “With Amar Kaushik at the helm, Maddock was bullish on casting Shah Rukh Khan for Chamunda with Alia Bhatt. But things didn’t pan out as expected." "Shah Rukh Khan didn't want to enter an already established universe and rather start a new world with Maddock and Amar Kaushik. He has asked the duo to come to him with something fresh and explore a genre never done before," the source added. ‘Stree 3′, ’Munjya 2′, ’Shakti Shalini’ and More New Titles Announced by Maddock Films for 2025 to 2028 Releases (View Post).

'Chamunda' to Release in 2026

"The two (Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik) are now exploring new names for Chamunda and hoping to team up with Shah Rukh Khan in a couple of years on something fresh," the source concluded.

Maddock's Horror-Comedy Universe Lineup

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films recently unveiled an exciting lineup of eight horror-comedy films set to be part of their expansive cinematic universe. The upcoming titles include Thama, Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh. Among these, Chamunda is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026.

