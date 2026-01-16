SMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16: In alignment with Radisson Hotel Group's long-standing commitment to responsible business and meaningful community engagement, Radisson Blu Greater Noida ushered in the New Year with a food distribution drive for underprivileged communities on 2nd January 2026. This initiative marks the continuation of the hotel's annual New Year CSR tradition, reinforcing its dedication to social upliftment and inclusive progress in the region.

As part of this year's outreach, team members from various departments came together to participate in the activity, embodying the Group's People First culture that places compassion, respect, and collective responsibility at the forefront of daily operations. The hotel team distributed nutritious meals to individuals and families in need, ensuring that the first week of the year carried a message of care and dignity for all.

The initiative reflects Radisson Hotel Group's core belief that the essence of hospitality extends far beyond hotel premises. By engaging in local community-driven efforts, the Group strives to create positive social impact, foster inclusivity, and contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves. The food distribution drive is closely aligned with the Group's broader sustainability and social responsibility framework, which emphasises care, inclusion, shared value, and long-term community involvement.

Speaking about the initiative, Anirban Sarkar, General Manager, Radisson Blu Greater Noida, said, "At Radisson Blu Greater Noida, we believe that hospitality carries an inherent responsibility to uplift the communities around us. Starting the year with a meaningful act of giving reflects who we are and what we stand for as part of Radisson Hotel Group. Our team is committed not only to delivering exceptional guest experiences but also to ensuring that our actions contribute positively to society. This initiative reinforces our promise to lead with empathy, purpose, and lasting social impact."

Radisson Blu Greater Noida will continue to build on such initiatives throughout the year, translating Radisson Hotel Group's global responsible business values into consistent, impactful local action.

