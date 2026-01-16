Tuen Mun, January 16: A 34-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Tuen Mun on Thursday night after allegedly seizing a meat cleaver from a shop and holding a passerby hostage. The Hong Kong Police Force stated on Friday that the suspect, who had a history of criminal activity and triad affiliations, may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The Confrontation

The incident began around 7:10 p.m. at Tuen Mun Town Plaza when a man reportedly stole a 12-inch knife from a kitchenware store. Witnesses reported seeing the man brandishing the weapon on Tuen Shun Street, prompting multiple emergency calls from distressed shoppers.

Responding officers first attempted to subdue the man using verbal warnings and pepper spray. However, the suspect ignored these commands and fled into the shopping mall, exiting through another entrance where he seized a 51-year-old female passerby. US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

Use of Force

According to police, the situation escalated when the man attempted to assault the hostage with the knife. Two officers from the Emergency Unit each fired one shot, striking the suspect in the chest and right shoulder.

"Two of our officers... each fired a shot at the man to save the life of an innocent bystander," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung during a press briefing. The suspect collapsed immediately and was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m. South Africa Mass Shooting: 9 Killed, Several Injured After Armed Assailants Open Fire Near Johannesburg in West Rand Region.

The hostage suffered minor abrasions but did not require major medical treatment.

Investigation and Background

During a search of the suspect’s belongings, investigators recovered an extendable baton and a packet of suspected dangerous drugs. Police confirmed the 34-year-old man had a criminal record and suggested that drug influence is a primary line of inquiry regarding his erratic behavior.

Deputy Tuen Mun District Commander Wong Ho-hon defended the use of lethal force, stating that officers followed strict guidelines by aiming for the "center mass" of the body to effectively stop the threat.

The case has been handed over to the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories North for further investigation. Public shootings by police remain rare in Hong Kong, and authorities have appealed to any witnesses with further information to come forward.

