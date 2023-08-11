Hillsboro (Oregon) [US], August 11 (ANI): Radisys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and a global leader of open telecom solutions, on Friday, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, Inc. ("Mimosa") from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO).

"Mimosa brings a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. These products enable the rapid rollout of multi-gigabit-per-second Fixed Wireless Access networks and wireless backhaul connectivity for telecommunications systems. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access (Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband) portfolio," Radisys said in a press note.

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation.

The Jio Platforms' subsidiary offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms.

Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. (ANI)

