VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: This monsoon is set to get more romantic as celebrated singer Raj Barman teams up with lyricist, writer, and producer Rajan Chawla for a brand-new love ballad, "Intezaar Tumhara Hai."

Also Read | Honda CB350C Special Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New Motorcycle Launched in India With Retro Design.

The track promises to drench listeners in the essence of love, carrying the perfect mood for the rainy season. Written and produced by Rajan Chawla, the song reflects his signature poetic touch while blending seamlessly with heartfelt composition.

The melody is brought to life by Shhubham Sinha and Rajan Chawla's composition, while Shhubham and Shobhit Sinha add their brilliance with soulful music arrangements. Lending her voice alongside Raj Barman is the talented Mamta Raut, whose vocals add a refreshing sweetness to the song.

Also Read | MiG-21 Retirement: Indian Air Force Bids Farewell to Its First Supersonic Fighter Jet, Know What Will Happen to Fighter Aircraft After They Retire?.

Released under the banner of The Music Revivers, "Intezaar Tumhara Hai" is now available on all leading audio streaming platforms. With its soothing vibe, expressive lyrics, and enchanting composition, the track is already being hailed as the next monsoon anthem for lovers.

"Intezaar Tumhara Hai" beautifully captures the emotions of waiting and longing in love, and with Raj Barman's soulful rendition paired with Mamta Raut's melodious voice adds the perfect charm, making the song even more magical. With Rajan Chawla's heartfelt writing, it is poised to strike a deep chord with music lovers across generations.

For readers ease, Spotify Link is here

https://open.spotify.com/track/7BrZ2filP8l0sGNSZk9g22?si=j3f7ZaVrSz6zslYCpkmBWg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)