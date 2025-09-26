Mumbai, September 26: End of an era! India’s iconic MiG‑21 warplane, after six decades of serving the Indian Air Force (IAF), took its last flight on September 26. The Indian Air Force bid adieu to the Russian-origin fighter jets, which were first inducted in 1963. The MiG-21 complete the circle of life at the Chandigarh Air Base, where it was first inducted over 60 years ago.

Six Bison variants of the MiG-21, led by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (call sign ‘Badal 3’), soared above Chandigarh one last time. The fighter jets also received a water cannon salute on landing. As India bids farewell to the iconic fighter jets, many are wondering what will happen to the MiG-21 after its retirement, or what is the fate of such aircraft after decommissioning. MiG-21 Fighter Jets Receive Final Water Cannon Salute in Chandigarh As They Decommission After 63 Years of Service in Indian Air Force (Watch Video).

MiG-21 Retires After 6 Decades of Service in IAF

CULMINATION OF MIG-21 OPERATION IN IAF https://t.co/jqqywWowrY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 26, 2025

What Will Happen to MiG-21 After They Retire?

While not officially confirmed, sources suggest that several of the retired jets may soon be preserved for public display as India phases out the legendary fighter. The iconic MiG-21 may find a place in the Air Force Museum at Palam, Delhi.

Post-retirement, the MiG-21s face multiple possibilities, from being stripped for equipment and spares to being converted into aerial targets. Many are likely to be showcased in museums across India and abroad, while select aircraft could be maintained in flying condition as part of a ceremonial vintage squadron. Whether the upgraded MiG-21 Bison or an older variant will take up this role is yet to be decided. ‘Warhorse That Carried Pride of Nation Into Skies’: IAF to Retire MiG-21 on September 26, Honouring Six Decades of Distinguished Service (Watch Video).

The MiG‑21 aircraft was first used during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the MiG-21 cratered the Tezgaon Airfield in Dhaka and even downed PAF F-104s in supersonic dogfights.

