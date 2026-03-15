New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, on Saturday, discussing Honda's expansion into the electric vehicle sector within the state.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's Office, centred on the production of Honda's first electric vehicle model, the 'Honda 0 Alpha,' which is scheduled to commence manufacturing at the company's Tapukara plant later this year. The initiative involves an investment of Rs 1200 crore and aligns with the state's broader industrial goals.

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The CM highlighted that the project aligns with the Prime Minister's greater goal of national industrial strategies. "In line with the resolve of the successful Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's 'Make in India for the World,' the unveiling of Honda's first EV model, Honda 0 Alpha, was done today in a meeting with the delegation of Honda Cars India Limited at the Chief Minister's Office," Sharma said on X.

He noted that the move is intended to provide a new momentum to the state's industrial landscape and support economic growth through localised manufacturing. Sharma noted that the Tapukara plant will serve as the hub for this new production line, marking a shift toward green mobility in the state's manufacturing sector.

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"As part of the preparations for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, during the Japan visit in September 2024, we had invited Honda Cars India Limited to manufacture and invest in EV models in Rajasthan. I am extremely delighted to share that the production of Honda's first EV model, Honda 0 Alpha, is set to begin at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs 1200 crore," the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the start of EV production would create new employment opportunities for the youth of the state as well. "This is a heartening outcome of the visionary policies of this double-engine government, such as #MakeInIndia and #RisingRajasthan. Along with giving a new momentum to industrial development in the state, it will also create new employment opportunities for the youth of the state," Sharma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)