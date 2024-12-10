Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Department of Rajasthan, on Tuesday requested immigrant industrialists of Rajasthan to contribute to the state's growth.

Speaking at the second day of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, Rathore stated that the country has the advantage of having six Ds, i.e., democracy, demography, data-driven growth, delivery demand, and decisive leadership, which will support the state to grow.

"The country has six D. Those six D's help us to move forward at a fast pace. These six Ds are democracy, demography, data-driven growth delivery, demand, and, most importantly, we have the most decisive leadership in the world today. By having experience with all this, by connecting with your village, you have to take Rajasthan forward," Rathore said, calling industrialists to help the state strengthen its growth journey.

Explaining the government's commitment to promoting businesses, the Rajasthan minister stated that the state government has created twenty-one new policies and is eliminating the red tape.

"The Rajasthan government has done great work for this. We have created twenty-one new policies. By eliminating the red tape that used to be there," Rathore stated.

He further added that the state is providing subsidies for bringing technology to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Rajasthan government is helping to reduce the expenses incurred on the freight incurred in the export, he added.

"If you know Rajasthan very well, the Rajasthan government is fully prepared for the companies of other countries to partner with you or the capital you want to invest," he added.

Today is the second day of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024. The summit has attracted global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The summit features an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

Major industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group; Kumar Mangalam, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; and Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., attended the three-day summit.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to boost the production of zinc and oil. While Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, unveiled an ambitious Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment plan for Rajasthan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit. (ANI)

