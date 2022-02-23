New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the School admission season progresses the parents are ready to go extra mile to see their children placed in the best school possible. So what are the parameters to select the best school that will prepare your child for a dynamic future where global conditions are constantly in flux? There is a broad array of factors that parents should consider while making this choice and the school must have a multifaceted approach for the holistic development of the students.

Ramagya School, Noida has repeatedly won the hearts of thousands of parents as one of the best schools in Noida, having the right amalgamation of knowledge and values for academics, escalation for co-curricular excellence and attainment of brilliance in Sports. Within a span of 15 years of its existence, the school has been voted one of the top 5 Senior Secondary schools in NCR and is also listed amongst the top 30 Indian Schools by Forbes India magazine.

Nestled in the heart of Noida, Sector - 50, the school has a campus sprawling across 3 acres and offers a safe and clean neighbourhood for everyone. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, emphasis on experiential learning and use of the latest technology in imparting education makes it one of the best schools in Noida. Ramagya School, Noida has proved its mettle as an institute with its own customised 'Flexi learn technology' at the secondary and senior secondary school level. Counted amongst top 10 schools in Noida, Ramagya follows a curriculum based on global standards with wide-ranging core subjects, students and teachers exchange programmes for global exposure. Not only that, every batch at Ramagya School has an ideal Student-Teacher ratio of 25:1.

Affiliated to CBSE and CIE boards, Ramagya School has devised education as a way of life for the students under its roof. Its programmes like 'Know your Brain', 'Baal Saathee' and teachings from Panchtantra, an ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables to impart students practical wisdom for leadership roles, help impart the wisdom and knowledge of our ancient scriptures in a fun and interesting way. Ramagya has included the practice of meditation with the curriculum and this has proved to have high achievements in academics and extracurricular activities for the students.

This can be related to two main factors. First, meditation practice reduces stress. When students are less stressed they naturally learn and behave better. Second, it improves brain functioning, making the studies much easier. Introduction to such programmes has won the confidence of many parents for years, making it the best school in Noida extension.

Education is not an isolated experience but an interactive endeavour that takes place over the course of a person's life. When the community, schools, and families work together, they can provide the best possible resources and expertise to enhance the education of all children. So, Ramagya has joined hands with globally acclaimed and famed universities and organizations, who share the common goal of enhancing student learning. The collaborations have been made with a commitment to enriching educational experiences for the students. Ramagya School also creates umpteen opportunities for its students to reach their dream goal by providing them access to the best exam preparation coaching in the world. In this regard,

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, "Ramagya School is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Princeton Review - World's leading test preparation Institute for SAT, ACT, AP, IELTS, TOEFL and other International competitive exams. As part of the management policies, teachers are also advised to attend international and national seminars and conferences regularly, which results in the broadening of their horizons. This contributes to academic excellence both at national as well as international platforms."

At Ramagya School, it is not merely about success; it's about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. Ranking on the top in Noida School rankings, it is one of the education trendsetters in India due to its contemporary teaching pedagogies which incorporate best practices of Maria Montessori, Howard Gardner's multiple intelligence, Montessori Learning Corridors, Reflective Corners, and Word Wall, along with the best sports academy, Ramagya Sports Academy in Noida, assures full growth and development of a child as world-class leaders. Hence, there is no doubt that Ramagya School, Noida is the best CBSE school in Noida.

For more informaton, please visit: ramagyaschool.com/noida.

