PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18: Rapid Organic, under the leadership of Shri Yogesh Joshi, marked a proud milestone at the Rajasthan Masala Conclave 2025, held in Jaipur on September 8, 2025, and organised by the Government of Rajasthan.

Also Read | Samsung XR Headset 'Project Moohan', Samsung Galaxy G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Launch Expected on October 21, 2025; Check Leaked Details of Upcoming Samsung Devices.

The company was honored with the Best Stall Award for showcasing its groundbreaking Organic Cumin Tea, a unique blend that combines traditional Indian flavors with health-conscious innovation. The award was presented by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma Ji, amidst resounding applause from industry leaders, policymakers, and fellow entrepreneurs.

The occasion was further graced by the presence of Agriculture Minister Shri Kirodi Lal Meena Ji, Cooperation Minister Shri Gautam Dak Ji, Chairman of the Farmers' Commission Shri C.R. Chaudhary Ji, Secretary, Agriculture Marketing Board & Agriculture Department Shri Rajan Vishal Ji, and Director of the Marketing Board Shri Rajesh Chauhan Ji, along with senior officials of the department.

Also Read | Groww IPO Update: India’s Largest Retail Stockbroker Files Updated Draft Papers for INR 7,000 Crore Initial Public Offering; 4 Promoters To Sell 1 Million Shares Each.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Yogesh Joshi, Founder of Rapid Organic, expressed his gratitude:

"It is a moment of immense pride for us to be recognised on such a prestigious platform. Our aim has always been to bring authentic, organic, and innovative products from Rajasthan to the global stage, and this award for our Organic Cumin Tea reinforces our commitment."

The Rajasthan Masala Conclave 2025 served as a vibrant platform for businesses and innovators across the spice and food industry to exchange ideas, showcase products, and build collaborations. Rapid Organic's stall drew widespread attention from visitors, dignitaries, and buyers, standing out for its creative presentation and dedication to promoting sustainable agriculture.

This recognition inspires Rapid Organic to continue innovating and to strengthen its mission of showcasing Rajasthan's organic spices and sustainable products on the global stage.

The conclave was also a wonderful opportunity for Rapid Organic to directly connect with FPOs, farmers, and stakeholders and share its vision of building a stronger organic ecosystem.

The company extended heartfelt thanks to the Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board for their constant support and encouragement. Their relentless efforts to empower farmers and promote Rajasthan's spices globally were applauded as truly commendable.

For more information, please visit - https://rapidorganic.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)