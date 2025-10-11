VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: Rawbare, the celebrated Indian eyewear brand known for its stylish and long-lasting sunglasses, is excited to announce the arrival of Rawbare Junior--a brand new collection of premium sunglasses made just for kids. We've taken the same dedication to quality and innovation you expect from Rawbare and scaled it down for our youngest fans, blending style, comfort, and safety perfectly.

Tough Enough for Playtime

We know kids are full of energy, and their gear needs to keep up. That's why every pair in the Rawbare Junior collection is engineered to be extremely durable. The frames are made from skin-friendly materials and are designed to be virtually unbreakable--they can be bent and stretched without damage, making them ideal for even the most active child.

But durability doesn't come at the cost of eye safety. All lenses are polarised, providing excellent glare reduction and full UV protection to shield young eyes from harmful sun rays. Lightweight yet incredibly strong, these sunglasses are built to handle rough play while keeping your child's eyes safe and comfortable.

Styles for Every Little Personality

The Rawbare Junior collection offers a fun and trendy range of styles so every child can find their perfect match:

* Wayfarer Collection: Classic, cool designs for a timeless look.

* Sports Collection: Built for adventure and perfect for outdoor activities.

* Cartoon-Inspired Collection: Fun designs featuring their favorite characters.

* Colourful & Trendy Styles: Vibrant shades and fresh designs that appeal to kids of all ages.

With Rawbare Junior, parents can finally choose sunglasses that are fun, safe, and built to last. Give your kids the confidence to explore and enjoy the outdoors in style with ultra-durable, skin-friendly, and protective eyewear that stands up to their active lives.

