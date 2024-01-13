PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate business excellence. It is that time to recognise the business, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across the business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Business Awards 2023, which honours and recognises leaders and businesses who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, was held on 20th December 2023, at Hotel The Westin, Pune. Shrenik Bora, Co-founder & CEO of Rawmart Material Solutions Pvt. Ltd., was felicitated at the ET Business Awards 2023 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra.

Speaking after being felicitated, Shrenik responded, "Thank you for this honor. This award reflects Rawmart's dedication to innovation and excellence. I'm grateful to my co-founders, our team, and our clients, especially the SMEs we empower. As we look forward, we remain committed to sustainable growth and empowering the economy. To aspiring entrepreneurs: your vision has the power to inspire change. Thank you.".

Rawmart, co-founded by Shrenik, Tejas and Saurabh, emerged as a thriving startup in 2021 and has become one of the industry leaders in manufacturing and procurement Solutions. Despite starting from scratch, Rawmart has soared to new heights, boasting profits and an Order execution size that has exceeded a staggering 150 Crores.

Headquartered in Pune, the company strategically expanded its reach to cover 10 Indian states, showcasing its dedication to serving diverse regions. The heart of Rawmart's mission beats for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), extending its expertise to larger clients in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and aerospace. This adaptability underscores Rawmart's commitment to overcoming manufacturing and procurement challenges with full stack cutting-edge solutions.

The company facilitates intelligent and cost-effective procurement of raw materials, ensuring a seamless supply chain experience. It incorporates manufacturing technology, quality controls, and process efficiencies to deliver improved cost and volumetric output. They aim to create similar ecosystems across various product verticals and corresponding SMEs. The company's success is a compelling narrative, illustrating the impact of youthful ambition, collaborative leadership, and strategic innovation in the ever-evolving startup landscape.

