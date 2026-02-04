Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) begins today, with the policy outcome scheduled to be announced on Friday by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The meeting comes at a time when the central bank has already undertaken significant monetary easing over the past year.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam Continues After Tanker Overturned Near Adoshi Tunnel, Hundreds of Vehicles Seen Stuck (Watch Videos).

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the key short-term lending rate, or the repo rate, by a cumulative 125 basis points since last February, reflecting its focus on supporting economic growth while keeping inflation under control.

During the current MPC meeting, members will hold detailed discussions over three days, carefully assessing both inflation trends and growth prospects of the Indian economy before arriving at a decision.

Also Read | Elon Musk Net Worth 2026: Tesla CEO Becomes 1st Person in History To Hit USD 800 Billion Milestone After SpaceX Acquires xAI.

In the last MPC meeting, the RBI announced a 25-basis-point reduction in the policy repo rate, bringing it down to 5.25 per cent.

This decision was announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra on December 5, following the conclusion of the three-day MPC meeting held from December 3 to 5. Alongside the rate cut, the central bank also revised its economic growth outlook.

According to the RBI's assessment at the previous meeting, the Indian economy is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal year 2025-26, which is about half a percentage point higher than the earlier estimate.

This upward revision reflected improved confidence in domestic economic activity and overall growth momentum.

On the inflation front, the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed that year-on-year inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2025 stood at 1.33 per cent (provisional) compared to December 2024.

The increase in inflation during the month was mainly attributed to higher prices in categories such as personal care and effects, vegetables, meat and fish, eggs, spices, pulses and products.

Headline inflation in December 2025 rose by 62 basis points compared to November 2025.

Despite this increase, inflation continued to remain below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent for the 11th consecutive month, providing comfort to policymakers as they balance growth support with price stability.

The outcome of the ongoing MPC meeting will be closely watched by markets and observers, as it will indicate the RBI's next steps amid easing inflation and steady growth prospects. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)