New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sonali Sen Gupta as its new Executive Director (ED), with effect from October 9, 2025. The announcement was made through an official press release by the RBI.

Earlier, Sen Gupta was serving as the Regional Director for Karnataka at the Bengaluru Regional Office. With a career spanning more than three decades at the central bank, she has worked in key departments such as Financial Inclusion, Human Resource Management, Banking Regulation, and Supervision.

As Executive Director, Sen Gupta will now oversee three important departments "Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Inspection Department. Sonali Sen Gupta is a post-graduate with an MBA in Banking and Finance. She is also a Certified Associate of IIBF," the release said.

Throughout her tenure at the RBI, Sen Gupta has represented India on several international platforms. "She has represented the Reserve Bank in G20 - Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and OECD - International Network on Financial Education (INFE) and has served as a Director on the board of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE). She has also served as a member of various other internal and external Committees," the release said.

In addition to her international work, she has been a member of various internal and external committees that help shape the Reserve Bank's policy and regulatory framework. Currently, she also serves as the RBI's Nominee Director on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank. (ANI)

