New Delhi, March 3: Banking operations across India are seeing a split schedule today, Tuesday, March 3 as several states observe holidays for Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala. While branches in major financial hubs like Mumbai and Kolkata are closed, other regions, including New Delhi and Gujarat, remain open today and will instead observe the holiday tomorrow, March 4. Scroll below to know if banks are open or closed today and check the RBI bank holiday list.

Cities Where Banks Are Closed Today, March 3

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe closures in Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada for Holi and other festivals. Lunar Eclipse 2026: When Will Chandra Grahan Start and End Today, March 3? Time and India Visibility Details.

Cities Where Banks Remain Open Today, March 3

Today, March 3, banks will remain open in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

Impact on Financial Markets

It is important to note that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed today, March 3, for Holi. Trading in equities, F&O, and currency segments will resume on March 4. Additionally, today is a settlement holiday, meaning any credits from trades made on March 2 will reflect in accounts on the next working day.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Unaffected

While physical branch access is restricted in many states, all digital banking platforms remain fully operational. Customers can continue to use:

Online and Mobile Banking: For fund transfers via NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS.

For fund transfers via NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS. UPI Services: For instant merchant and person-to-person payments.

For instant merchant and person-to-person payments. ATMs: For cash withdrawals and basic account services.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, some branches may remain closed for two consecutive days (March 3 and 4) depending on local government notifications. It is advised to check with your local branch for specific closure details.

