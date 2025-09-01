Fact Check: Did RBI Ask Banks To Stop Disbursing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message

PIB said that RBI has not issued such instruction (Photo Credits: X/PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, September 1: Has the RBI asked banks to stop disbursing INR 500 currency notes from ATMs by September 2025? The question comes amid a WhatsApp message making the alleged claim viral. Per the message, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all banks nationwide to stop disbursing INR 500 notes from ATMS by September 30. "Target is 75% of all BANKS ATMs and then 90% ATM by 31 March 2026," the message read.

The viral message, which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, also claims that ATMs will disburse only INR 200 and INR 100 notes. Although the text appears to be true, a fact check by PIB revealed the complete truth behind the viral WhatsApp message. A fact check by PIB revealed that the RBI has not issued such an instruction. Pune to Nashik in Just 20 Minutes? Misleading News Reports Claim New Elevated Corridor Along NH60 Can Do This; Here Are the Facts.

RBI Has Not Issued Such Instruction, Says PIB

Has RBI really asked banks to stop disbursing ₹500 notes from ATMs by September 2025? 🤔 A message falsely claiming exactly this is spreading on #WhatsApp #PIBFactCheck ✅ The @RBI has issued NO such instruction! ✅ ₹500 notes will continue to be legal tender. 🚨 Don’t… pic.twitter.com/rlr3K5pcro — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 1, 2025

According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the alleged claim that RBI has ordered banks to stop disbursing INR 500 notes from ATMs by September 2025 was fake. PIB also said that INR 500 notes will continue to be legal tender. "Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it," PIB's post read.

Last month, the Narendra Modi-led Central Government had reiterated that there was no proposal to stop the supply of INR 500 denomination banknotes. The government also clarified that ATMs will continue to disburse INR 500 notes alongside INR 100 and INR 200. Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that the government decides the printing of banknotes of a particular denomination in consultation with the RBI to maintain the desired denomination mix for facilitating the transactional demands of the public. Duplicate Voters Found in Draft Voter List in Bihar Prepared After SIR Exercise? Chief Electoral Officer Rebuts Media Report.

This came days after the government termed a WhatsApp message "untrue" that claimed the RBI had ordered banks to cease issuing INR 500 notes via ATMs by September 30. Hence, the alleged claim that RBI has asked banks to stop disbursing INR 500 notes from ATMs by September 2025 is fake, as no such instruction has been issued.

