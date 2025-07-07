BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: India's most prominent names in real estate came together on 25th June 2025 at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, for the 7th edition of the Global Real Estate Brand Awards, celebrating visionary developers, innovative projects, and transformational leaders shaping the future of urban India.

The prestigious gathering brought together over 200 industry professionals and recognised 35+ developers, professionals, and projects across a range of categories spanning luxury housing, plotted development, innovation, and sustainable design.

The event was supported by industry leaders, including Care Edge Ratings as the Association Partner, ANAROCK as the Strategic Knowledge Partner, and Zee Business as the Telecast Partner. The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Karnataka Chapter served as the Conference Partner, with The CEO Magazine and Insight Success Magazine on board as the Print Media and Magazine Partners, respectively.

The day opened with a welcome note by Aakash Jain, Director at Care Edge Ratings, followed by a keynote address from Dr. Prashant Thakur, Director - Research & Advisory at ANAROCK, who applauded the resilience of the sector and set the tone for a day of high-level discourse and celebration.

One of the key highlights of the evening was a compelling panel discussion titled "Smart & Self-Sustained: Integrated Townships and Smart Cities as the Blueprint for Urban India's Future", moderated by Ashish Sharma, Director at ANAROCK.

Panelists included Sunil Pareek, Executive Director at Assetz; Aakash Jain; Viswa Prathap Desu, COO - Brigade Enterprises; Ar. Indrajit Kembhavi, Partner at KAF; and Ashish Sharma himself. They shared insights on the emerging trend of the Integrated Township model, smart cities, and sustainable development in the real estate sector.

The awards ceremony was graced by dignitaries such as Architect Indrajit Kembhavi (Chief Guest), Aakash Jain, CARE Edge Ratings, and Shyam Mareddy, President of NAREDCO Karnataka, who felicitated the winners in categories that spanned both metro and non-metro achievements. The event concluded with extensive networking and knowledge-sharing among top stakeholders.

The winners of the 7th Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2025 included:

The 7th Global Real Estate Brand Awards stands as a testimony to the sector's drive to constantly innovate, inspire, and raise the bar for excellence. With an evolving focus on smart infrastructure, climate-conscious design, and strategic growth, the event reaffirmed India's real estate sector as a force of transformation in urban development.

