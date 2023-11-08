NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 8: 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to announce the season 2 of "Reclaim the Saaz". The concert will showcase the rich heritage and soulful melodies of Kashmiri music. The event is scheduled to take place at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on 18th November 2023.

Also Read | Bikes Unveiled at EICMA 2023 in Milan: From 2024 KTM 990 Duke to Honda NX500 and Suzuki GSX-8R, Know List of New Motorcycles To Launch Soon.

After the first virtual edition, the first-of-its-kind Kashmiri music festival is back on the ground. The event will celebrate the rich and vibrant tradition of the mystical music of Kashmir that has been passed down many generations through centuries. The 2nd edition of "Reclaim the Saaz" will offer a blend of folk and fusion, where the stage will come alive with magical performances that the valley has never witnessed before. Legendry Abdul Rashid Hafiz, Kabul Bukhari, Ishfaq Kawa and Shazia Bashir will present their renditions of traditional folk songs infused with contemporary elements. The musical night will also include a comedy set by Rayees Mohiuddin; overall promising to be an immersive journey for Kashmiri music enthusiasts.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, stated, "As advocates of revitalizing the regional fabric of our country, we are exhilarated to be presenting season 2 of "Reclaim the Saaz". Kashmiri music is a gift from the foothills of the Himalayas, which unfortunately has been forsaken. To revive it and nurture the present generations with their own cultural history, we are humbled to present the audience with a folk and fusion-themed concert. We are looking forward to promoting and preserving invaluable cultural treasures while also providing a platform for Kashmiri singers to showcase their artistry and entertain our audience."

Also Read | The Killer: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Michael Fassbender's Netflix Action-Thriller!.

Red FM invites you all to come together and be a part of this extraordinary musical journey on 18th November 2023.

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best Fm Station, and Best Rjs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)