Cast - Besides Michael Fassbender,The Killer starsArliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Gabriel Polanco.
Plot - In the shadows, a killer lurks, solitary and driven by a chilling methodical precision. Free from any moral qualms or remorse, he patiently observes, fixated on his next victim. However, as time passes, his sanity starts to slip away, and his composure begins to fray, raising doubts about his own state of mind. This intriguing psychological thriller, unfolds in The Killer.