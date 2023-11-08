The Killer is an eagerly awaited Michael Fassbender film set to soon debut on an OTT platform. What's intriguing is that it draws inspiration from the French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent, sharing the same name. Furthermore, The Killer had its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2023, and later saw a limited theatrical release on October 27. If you're curious about this David Fincher thriller and want to know more, we've got all the essential details for you. Next Goal Wins Trailer: Michael Fassbender Takes a Chance on the Worst Football Team Ever in Hilarious First Look at Taika Waititi's Biographical Sports Comedy.

Cast - Besides Michael Fassbender, The Killer stars Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Gabriel Polanco.

Plot - In the shadows, a killer lurks, solitary and driven by a chilling methodical precision. Free from any moral qualms or remorse, he patiently observes, fixated on his next victim. However, as time passes, his sanity starts to slip away, and his composure begins to fray, raising doubts about his own state of mind. This intriguing psychological thriller, unfolds in The Killer.

Watch The Killer Trailer:

Release Date - The Killer, directed by David Fincher, will be available to stream on Netflix from November 10.

Review - A review for The Killer is not out yet. As soon as we have one out, this page will be updated accordingly.