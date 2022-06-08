Redefine Modern hair transplants are the best and most reliable way to tackle hair loss

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/SRV): Redefine Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Center in Hyderabad has completed 8 years in the healthcare domain. Under the able leadership of Dr Harikiran Chekuri, the clinic has made a mark for itself and today performs up to 80 hair transplant surgeries and offers consulting services to 50+ walk-in patients every month. The clinic has also been conferred India's No.1 Plastic Surgery Center Award from the Times of India Health Survey.

Redefine Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Center was established in 2014 by Dr Harikiran Chekuri, a Hyderabad-based Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon. Today, Redefine Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Center is present at Kukatpally, Gachibowli and Kothapet in Hyderabad. Dr HarikiranChekuri is known as one of the leading hair transplant surgeons in Hyderabad. He is a Gold Medalist from NTR University of Health Sciences in Plastic Surgery and received the Vaidya Siromaniin 2015.

Statistics reveal that up to 85 per cent of men and nearly 40 per cent of women suffer from hair loss conditions that require medical or cosmetic treatment. Hair transplantation is a highly effective, safe and reliable method of treating androgenic alopecia, one of the most common hair loss conditions with better outcomes than its treatment done through low-level laser light therapy, platelet-rich plasma, adenosine, ketoconazole and other advanced hair loss treatments.

Hair transplant has helped patients regain their natural and youthful look and gives long-lasting results with proper care and maintenance. Hence, hair transplant has evolved as one of the most dependable and result-oriented solutions to treat hair loss conditions.

At Redefine Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Center, Dr Harikiran Chekuir offers Follicular unit extraction (FUE) and Advanced Follicular unit extraction, which are the two most preferred techniques concerning hair transplantation. Most surgeons prefer and recommend these methods for their immense benefits such as less scarring, less post-transplant pain and healing time, more comprehensive option of donor sites, and suit almost every hairstyle.

The FUE hair transplant procedure involves using a micro punch to extract hair follicles and implant them in the recipient area on the scalp. The donor area could be the scalp or chest, or any other area on the body with dense hair. The donor site will show no sign of extraction, and hence, this method is very much preferred.

Bio- FUE Hair Transplant or the Advanced FUE hair transplant procedure. In Bio- FUE Hair Transplant or the Advanced FUE hair transplant procedure the surgeon places the extracted hair grafts in platelet-rich plasma solution (PRP). PRP is a solution enriched with nutrients that improve the survival rate of the hair grafts before implantation. PRP helps to improve the growth factors of the hair and better outcomes can be expected from the hair transplant procedure.

Dr Harikiran Chekuri said, "There has been a considerable increase in patients seeking consultation regarding hair loss issues. Apart from suggesting medications for preventing hair loss, we also recommend hair transplant treatment as its result is much better and long-lasting."

An observation noted by most hair transplant surgeons at the Redefine Clinic is that FUE hair transplant treatment offers immense advantages; the main ones include less painful procedures, use of advanced technology, no scarring, fast recovery, cost-effective and painless. Hence, they recommend it to most of their hair transplant patients. Moreover, it has emerged as one of the most reliable and effective procedures to restore hair naturally.

