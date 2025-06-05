BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 5: Vita Student, a leading UK-based student accommodation provider, offers its residents high-end and functional living environments.

Vita Student's vision is to develop an integrated student lifestyle centred around community, wellness, and career development. It offers a variety of amenities, ranging from co-study suites to gyms and private dining rooms, as well as resident-led services and activities.

In today's era, students expect more from their living spaces, and Vita rises to meet these expectations. Vita Student transforms the university living and learning experience through its all-encompassing approach. This approach focuses on clear pricing, cosy spaces, a sense of belonging, and a keen awareness of changing student habits and the lifestyle of those studying abroad.

Vita Student delivers this in purpose-built accommodation in cities with popular universities, such as Manchester, Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Southampton, York, and Barcelona.

With All-inclusive rooms, Vita offers high-speed premium internet, fully equipped gyms, private study areas, curated social events, and 24/7 security. Vita Student provides a hassle-free, high-quality living experience to support every aspect of student life. Moreover, it introduces students to an international community, providing access to additional workshops, networking opportunities, and career guidance. Vita Student champions a culture of diversity and inclusivity by actively celebrating cultural events, offering inclusive facilities, and fostering a strong sense of community. Through these strategies, Vita creates a welcoming environment where students from diverse cultural backgrounds feel respected and supported. With a strong focus on quality education and career development, Vita Student ensures students are not only helped in their studies but also set up for success in their future careers.

"Students now seek value beyond cost--they want quality, ease, connection, and support for their long-term ambitions," says Shayon Dasverma, the marketing head for India, SEA, and MENA at Vita Student.

He further adds, "Vita Student removes the stress and empowers students to focus on what truly matters--their goals, well-being, quality education, and future careers--by providing exceptional living spaces, dedicated support teams, curated events, and access to personal development opportunities. We recognise that university life is not just about academics but about preparing for a successful future. That's why we create spaces that foster learning and career development, offering access to industry professionals, workshops, and personalised career counselling. Our holistic approach ensures that students thrive academically and professionally. And there's a lot more that we do. From social events and cultural celebrations to group workout sessions and cooking classes, we put together people for lasting friendships and building a strong community."

Vita Student delivers more than just a place to live--it creates a lifestyle that supports student success, comfort, and community. It offers well-designed living spaces, premium amenities, and a strong focus on wellbeing and academic support. By choosing Vita Student, students actively invest in an environment where they can thrive, build lasting connections, and lay a strong foundation for their future.

