VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: CREDAI-MCHI's Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR) 2.0 concluded on a high note today, marking a milestone in Mumbai's journey towards responsible and future-ready urban renewal. Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, this one-day mega exhibition brought together 40+ leading developers and over 3000 housing societies, along with legal luminaries, urban planners, architects, and policymakers--firmly positioning EODR 2.0 as Mumbai's definitive redevelopment platform.

Also Read | Young Women Choosing to Skip Dating?.

Gracing the occasion, Shri Sanjeev Jaiswal (I.A.S., Vice President & CEO, MHADA) emphasised the need for robust public-private partnerships to revamp Mumbai's timeworn housing stock. He said, "Mumbai's landlocked nature makes land availability a perpetual challenge. The recent amendment to Section 91A, empowering MHADA to take over stalled projects, is both timely and necessary. Compensation to landowners, long a hurdle in cess building redevelopment, is now addressed with fair provisions under Section 79A. Redevelopment is not merely about constructing new buildings--it's about viability, transparency, and timely delivery. A clear FSI framework and honest communication are key to safeguarding both tenant rights and project feasibility."

The event witnessed active participation from more than 3,000 housing societies, who engaged in live consultations with developers and consultants. From legal advice and financial planning to design strategies and execution models, societies received holistic guidance to move ahead with clarity and confidence.

Also Read | Bohag Bihu 2025 Wishes, Messages and Greetings for Assamese New Year.

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI National and CMD of Rustomjee Group, underscored the importance of trust and due diligence, "There is a world of difference between the highest offer and the best offer. Societies must look beyond numbers--focus on a developer's intent, track record, and financial strength. Redevelopment is a collaborative journey. Once your committee and consultants are appointed, trust them. Choose a transparent PMC and competent legal counsel, but avoid stalling progress by being overly cautious. This is a high-risk sector--only partnership and open dialogue can turn your dream home into reality."

Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI and Director of Romell Group, noted, "Redevelopment is driven by need, not greed. In today's RERA-regulated era, the demand for excessive bank guarantees is both outdated and unnecessary. All funds are strictly monitored via escrow accounts. Understand your entitlements, such as the 35% fungible FSI, and make informed decisions with the right guidance. Let us move away from unrealistic expectations and outdated norms--redevelopment must work in the best interest of the residents."

Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI and Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra (I) Ltd. added, "EODR 2.0 is about empowerment. With 40+ reputed developers and 3000+ societies registered, we're simplifying the process and building bridges of trust. This platform ensures that societies are equipped with the knowledge and support needed to transform their old structures into safe, modern homes."

EODR 2.0 was more than an event--it was a movement. A movement towards dignified housing. Towards a modern Mumbai. Where societies don't just find answers--they find partners for their redevelopment journey.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), representing over 2200+ top developers across the region. With a strong presence in areas such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen, CREDAI-MCHI is the only government-recognised body representing private sector developers in MMR.

As part of CREDAI National--which represents over 18000 developers pan-India--CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as the preferred platform for real estate policy dialogue in the region. Its vision is to promote housing for all while supporting members through policy advocacy, knowledge-sharing, and ethical practices to create a progressive, transparent real estate sector.

Website: https://mchi.net/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)