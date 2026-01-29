The political landscape in Montenegro is currently being shaken by a major scandal involving Mirjana Pajković, the former Director General for Human Rights, and Dejan Vukšić, a senior presidential advisor. The controversy, which centers on the leak of explicit private videos, has not only led to high-level resignations but has also triggered a massive surge in online search traffic for terms like "Mirjana Pajković video" and "Mirjana Pajković snimak."

The scandal broke in late January 2026 when intimate footage involving Pajković began circulating on encrypted messaging apps and social media platforms. By Friday, January 23, both Pajković and Vukšić, the former head of the National Security Agency (ANB), tendered their resignations from their respective government posts, citing "personal reasons."

However, the public narrative quickly shifted from professional departures to a bitter exchange of accusations. Pajković has since come forward, alleging she is the victim of a sophisticated "revenge p*rn" attack and a coordinated smear campaign designed to silence her. Mirjana Pajković Video Leak: Inside the Political Scandal Shaking Montenegro.

In a series of emotional public statements and television appearances, Pajković claimed she was blackmailed before the videos were released. She alleged that threats were made via phone calls traced to official government lines, specifically within the office of President Jakov Milatović.

The Audio Proof: A leaked audio recording has also surfaced, purportedly featuring Vukšić threatening Pajković with the release of explicit material.

Vukšić’s Defense: Dejan Vukšić has vehemently denied distributing the footage. He claims the audio recording is over a year old and was taken out of context. Furthermore, he alleged that Pajković had illegally "stolen and misused" his mobile phone in late 2024, an act he claims compromised his own privacy.

The controversy has sparked an unprecedented digital footprint. Data indicates a spike in Google searches for "Mirjana Pajković video" and "Mirjana Pajković snimak" (the local term for "recording") across the Balkan region.

Experts warn that the viral nature of the search terms highlights a growing issue with the "public lynching" of women in politics. A group of Montenegrin female MPs issued a joint statement condemning the attack on Pajković’s dignity, calling it an attempt to discredit her professional career through the weaponization of her private life. Influencer Tijana Radonjic Falls to Death While Parasailing in Montenegro as She Unbuckles Safety Belt After 'Panic Attack', Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The Basic State Prosecutor's Office in Podgorica has officially opened an investigation into the origin and distribution of the intimate files. Investigators are looking into potential breaches of privacy laws and the allegations of blackmail.

The scandal has also reignited a fierce debate in Montenegro regarding the lack of specific, stringent laws against non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII). Human rights organizations are now calling for legislative reforms to ensure that victims of digital harassment receive swifter institutional protection.

Mirjana Pajković is a Montenegrin lawyer and former senior government official who most recently served as the Director General of the Directorate for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms within the Ministry of Human and Minority Rights. In this role, she led efforts in gender equality and the protection of vulnerable groups, frequently representing Montenegro at international forums such as the Council of Europe. Beyond her institutional duties, she was a well-known public figure, recognized for her active presence on social media and her views on the importance of aesthetic presentation and energy for women in public office.

Prior to her ministry appointment, Pajković was an independent lawyer specializing in criminal, civil, and administrative law. Her legal career gained national attention in 2021 when she broke a lawyers' strike to represent a suspect in a high-profile case, citing the prioritization of national interests. She was also previously involved in politics as a member of the Civic Movement URA’s municipal board in Berane before resigning from the party due to ideological differences. Her career was recently interrupted by her resignation in January 2026 following a high-profile controversy involving the unauthorized distribution of private material.

