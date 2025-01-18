Shradha Gupta's College Portal and many such platforms have been consistently rising, paving the way for heightened growth in the EdTech industry in India.

New Delhi [India], January 18: Only a few brands, businesses, and platforms have made a positive impact on the lives of others. It is thus essential to discuss more stories and journeys of such platforms that have been built on a solid foundation of authenticity, purpose and positive impact. The educational sector in India has seen some of the greatest developments aimed at easing students' lives for years. One such significant development has been the role of technology in education, which has helped people, even in the most remote areas of the nation, gain the accessibility and opportunity to learn and educate themselves.

For instance, when it comes to powerful and purpose-driven EdTech platforms like College Portal, which are co-founded by visionary professionals like Shradha Gupta, it is imperative to notice the kind of impact they have created on people's lives. Platforms like College Portal have always stood out, especially in the IT and management niches, with great upskilling and career-boosting educational programs.

In today's fast-paced, competitive and rapidly evolving educational landscape, accessing reliable and comprehensive information about courses and universities is more crucial than ever for students across India. With an increasing number of educational institutions and a wide range of educational programs, choosing the right academic path is often challenging. One of the major challenges, Shradha Gupta says, that students often face is the overwhelming volume of information spread across various platforms, many of which provide misleading or incomplete details. This leaves students vulnerable to confusion during the process of admission. Furthermore, misinformation can result in poor academic choices, which go ahead in affecting career trajectories in the long run.

Another challenge that students face, she says, is the lack of personalised guidance. While some students in urban areas may gain access to professional career counsellors, those in rural areas often lack such support, further widening the educational gap. She further highlights that digital platforms have emerged as vital tools in addressing these challenges. For instance, her platform College Portal focuses on providing clarity through detailed insights into higher education options and specialised counselling services with online PG courses like online MBA, PGDM, MCA, etc., online UG courses like online BBA, BCOM, and BSC. BA and more. And distance courses like Distance MBA, MCOM, MA, MSC, etc.

A key aspect of EdTech platforms like these is their ability to simplify complex information and break down admission procedures, course details, and eligibility criteria into user-friendly formats. These platforms go beyond merely providing information. They aim to bridge the gap between aspiring students and quality education by empowering them with the resources they need to succeed. They help them by resolving their queries and guiding them through their academic journeys.

It is thus essential for edupreneurs to establish more EdTech platforms that rise as trusted and student-centric platforms. They must simplify the educational journey by providing accurate and comprehensive information about courses, universities, and admissions in India while offering free career counselling to empower students and professionals to help them make confident and informed decisions about their future.

More EdTech portals like College Portal are needed to bridge the gap between students and quality education by offering reliable and actionable data about courses and universities. They must focus on providing free career counselling and also dedicated portals for online and distance education for niche educational needs.

India's educational landscape continues to evolve, and the need for reliable resources will only grow stronger. Tools like the College Portal that focus on student empowerment and inclusivity can help students make informed choices. This will only help contribute to a more educated and skilled nation ready for global challenges.

