Bengaluru will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Hyderabad in a key away tie this evening. Two defeats in the last two games have resulted in the side dropping to fourth in the points table from the second place they enjoyed for the majority of the season so far. The former champions will feel they are well and truly alive in the playoffs race and just need to gain some momentum. Opponents Hyderabad on the other hand are stuck at the last spot and season after season, the team has failed to have any mark on the competition. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad will be without the services of defender Alex Saji due to the red card he received in the last match. Stefan Sapic and Muhammad Rafi will form the center-back pairing for the team. Cy Goddard, Abdul Rabeeh, and Edmilson Correia will lead the attacking setup with Andrei Alba pushing forward to assist the forward line.

Bengaluru have everyone fit and available for selection. Sunil Chhetri has been quiet in the past two matches and the former Indian skipper will look to bounce back here. He partners Ryan Williams and Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the final third. Pedro Capó in central midfield is the one that controls the tempo of the gameplay. Check out the live streaming and viewing options for the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC will host Bengaluru FC on matchday 16. The Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 15. Check out the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren Scores in Kolkata Derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Register Slender 1-0 Win Over East Bengal.

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. Bengaluru should dominate this game and secure a routine 0-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).