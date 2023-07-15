SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 15: Reliable Homes, a trailblazer in the real estate industry, is revolutionising the way homes are bought and dreams are realised. As the name signifies, Reliable Homes would offer Reliable real estate projects that are trustworthy by providing reliable land, reliable quality construction, and reliable features at a reliable price. With government approval, bank approval, and RERA certification, customers can choose Reliable Homes with complete peace of mind. Reliable Homes currently have projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Kerala.

Also Read | Redemption on Ons Jabeur’s Mind As She Returns to Wimbledon 2023 Final for Second Consecutive Year.

Introducing RK Reliable Central, the flagship project by Reliable Homes, is the only premium plotted community of its kind in the centre of Tiruppur. This premium plotted community, situated on Angeripalayam Main Road is Spread across 2 acres and offers 27 plots ranging from 3.5 to 12 cents with wide superior quality roads, meticulously designed Vaastu-compliant square plots, Abundant streetlights, breathtaking landscapes, stormwater drains, potable groundwater, and best soil condition for villa construction, Central presents an excellent investment and living opportunity.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Eshwar N, Director of Reliable Homes says “We are very excited about launching our first project at Tiruppur. The site is fully complete and the location is fantastic for anyone to buy, construct and live immediately.”

Also Read | Dosa Without Sambar in Bihar: Restaurant Fined Rs 3,500 for Not Serving Vegetable Stew With Masala Dosa.

The highly-anticipated launch of RK Reliable Central approaches this Saturday.

For more information, please visit www.reliablehomes.co.in or contact 9962258882/5

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)