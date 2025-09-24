VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Reliance Animation Studios, one of India's premier animation studios renowned for shows such as Little Singham, Smashing Simmba, Golmaal Jr., Shaktimaan, and Little Krishna, has announced a landmark collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct career awareness workshops across 1,118 BMC-run schools in Mumbai.

The initiative kicked off with its first workshop on 18th September 2025 at Mumbai Public School, D. N. Nagar, Andheri West. The program is designed to spark curiosity and imagination among students while simultaneously enhancing their communication skills, boosting memory power, and nurturing creativity--key traits for future innovators in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC).

Through engaging activities such as voice modulation, drawing, and expression enactment, students were introduced to the creative process behind producing animated shows. A special screening of the Making of Little Singham offered students a behind-the-scenes look at how one of their favourite characters is brought to life. This not only left them inspired but also fostered a sense of connection and loyalty towards the content.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, expressed his pride in the initiative stating:"We are honoured and proud to collaborate with BMC on this programme. It inspires young minds, nurtures creativity, and opens doors to exciting careers in India's animation, gaming, and creative ecosystem. This initiative is a meaningful step in bridging students, audiences, and the future of the AVGC industry."

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO of Reliance Animation Studios, shared his vision for the initiative, stating: "These workshops deliver a triple benefit - firstly, they create awareness about careers in AVGC for young students; secondly, they act as a powerful driver for audiences to engage with and watch the showcased animated content; and thirdly, they open up opportunities for brands to connect directly with their future consumers in a meaningful and engaging way. This initiative is truly a bridge between students, audiences, and the entire AVGC ecosystem."

With this collaboration, Reliance Animation Studios and BMC aim to empower students with knowledge about the vast opportunities in the AVGC sector, encouraging them to explore creative career paths that can contribute to India's growing animation and gaming industry.

