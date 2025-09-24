Writer-director Abhinav Kashyap, best known for helming Salman Khan's 2010 hit cop film Dabangg, slammed the Bollywood superstar and his family in his recent interviews. He accused the actor of sabotaging careers. In a recent interview, Abhinav also claimed that Salman was jealous of the box office success of Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, and he would try to sabotage his career as well. While Salman Khan has chosen to maintain his silence amid the wave of accusations, Chintan Gandhi, the writer of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, hit back at Kashyap. ‘Salman Khan Is a Gunda, Badtameez’: ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap Lashes Out at Actor, Claims His Family Sabotaged His Career.

‘Battle of Galwan’ Writer Chintan Gandhi Slams Abhinav Kashyap

While Salman Khan chose to remain silent amid Abhinav Kashyap's allegations, Battle of Galwan writer Chintan Gandhi took to his Instagram stories and reacted to the filmmaker's recent remarks. He wrote, "Abhinav Kashyap's first and only brush with fame? Courtesy Salman Khan. Abhinav Kashyap's latest desperate attempt at relevance? Also, courtesy Salman Khan."

He continued, "Funny how a man's entired Wikipedia page reads less like a creer and more like a Salman Khan fan-club footnote." He concluded by saying that even Google would run out of data to find results for Abhinav Kashyap without the mention of Salman Khan.

Chintan Gandhi Lashes Out at Abhinav Kashyap for His Remarks on Salman Khan

What Did Abhinav Kashyap Say About Salman Khan in His Latest Interview?

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap clarified that he was not silent about all these things over the years. He said that whenever he got proof about Salman Khan and his family, he shared it on Facebook. How these things first came to notice with Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. He said that before Dabangg, Salman Khan had 14 disasters out of 16 films he starred in. He said, "Wanted theek thak chali. Uske baad teen disater chali."

He continued, "After Wanted, he was seen in Main aur Mrs Khanna, jo uske "chamche" bhai Sohail Khan ne banayi thi. The lifetime collection of the film was less than INR 3 crore. I remember Arbaaz Khan and I had gone to Ronnie Screwvala's house to sell Dabangg, but he refused to buy because of the loss he faced. Yeh log ne ullu banane ka dukaan khol rakha hai." He said, 'Salman Khan, Salim Khan, ye cinema nahi hai, yeh cinema se hai, inse cinema nahi hai." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan and Kajol Add Ajay Devgn’s Style to Classic ‘Odh Li Chunariya’ Dance Performance (Watch Video).

Watch Abhinav Kashyap’s Interview:

About ‘Battle of Galwan’

Salman Khan, who was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikander, next has Battle of Galwan. Written by Sachin Gandhi and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming war film is based on the 2020Galwan Valley clash between India and China. The movie also features Chitangda Singh in a key role.

