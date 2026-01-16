Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) reported a net profit of Rs 7,173 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as per its unaudited standalone financial results released by the company.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 32,751 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 31,857 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 29,307 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to Rs 33,415 crore during the quarter, including other income of Rs 664 crore, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: 'Mandate To Give Greater Momentum To Progress', Says PM Narendra Modi.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was reported at Rs 9,634 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 23,781 crore.

Jio Platforms Limited posted quarterly revenue of Rs 43,683 crore, up 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while EBITDA increased 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,303 crore, with EBITDA margin rising 170 bps to 51.8 per cent.

Also Read | Google Issues Urgent Security Alert for Chrome Users; Update Required to Fix High-Risk Vulnerabilities.

RIL said Jio's 5G subscribers crossed 250 million, while fixed broadband base crossed 25 million, and Jio AirFiber became the first FWA service globally to surpass 10 million subscribers.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, RJIL posted revenue from operations of Rs 95,490 crore and net profit of Rs 20,856 crore.

During the quarter, RJIL also redeemed Optionally Convertible Preference Shares - Series V aggregating Rs 5,000 crore, comprising face value of Rs 1,000 crore and premium on redemption of Rs 4,000 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported a steady performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (3Q FY26), with consolidated gross revenue rising 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,93,829 crore, while EBITDA increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 50,932 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)