Reliance Retail unveils a new range of Home Theatre TVs engineered to deliver a truly cinematic experience at home (Image: Reliance Retail)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Reliance Retail has launched six indigenously developed, made-for-India Home Theatre LED TVs in partnership with audio equipment specialist, HARMAN.

These TVs, launched under the BPL brand, are engineered to deliver a cutting-edge audio experience through specifically optimised speaker modules, in addition to exceptional picture clarity, providing a theatre-like experience at home, the company said in a statement Friday.

With the rapid proliferation of high-quality, high-definition digital content in the market, consumers are looking for TVs that can provide a holistic entertainment experience through impeccable audio output and immersive picture quality.

Keeping this in mind, Reliance Retail launched its new BPL Home Theatre TV range in collaboration with HARMAN through its proprietary AudioEFX tuning software and powered by four AI algorithms that work in tandem to deliver a broad spectrum of audio, capturing the finer details with remarkable clarity.

Reliance Retail said it is poised to expand its presence in the LED TV segment with its wide range of products.

BPL Home Theatre LED TVs are now available across the country at all electronic stores, large format stores, modern retail outlets, and e-commerce marketplaces like jiomart.com & reliancedigital.in.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 18,918 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 306,786 crore and a net profit of Rs 11,101 crore for the year that ended in March 2024. (ANI)

