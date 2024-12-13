Mumbai, December 13: Realme 14x 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a premium design and features on December 18, 2024. The smartphone will offer a triple camera setup on the rear and the "Realme" badging on the back panel. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the upcoming device will be launched with a massive 6,000mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging.

Realme 14x 5G will also pack other exciting features and specifications for its segment. The device is expected to be available in three options: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB RAM and ROM models. Realme confirmed that its new 14x 5G will be launched with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. Besides, it will have an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, which is rare for the segment. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Launched in India With India’s First APO Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G India’s First IP69 Under INR 15K

Dubbed "Dumdaar 5G Killer", the Realme 14x 5G will be launched on December 18 (Wednesday) at 12 PM and go on sale on the same day. It is showcased on its microsite in two colours - Black and White. The smartphone company said that the model was inspired by Realme 12x 5G. The device will have a 50 MP primary camera, as seen in the pictures.

Realme 14x 5G Price in India

Ahead of the launch, the company hinted that the phone would be priced under INR 15,000. In its official post on December 12, 2024, Realme said the device will be "India's First IP69 Under ₹15K!". This confirmed that the device would be priced around the same price range as the previous model. The company launched Realme 12x 5G in India at INR 11,999, offering 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants were priced at INR 13,499 and INR 14,999, respectively. Lava Blaze Duo Launch on December 16 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Segment 1st Secondary AMOLED Display Smartphone.

The Realme 14x 5G is expected to be priced around the same as the previous models; however, it cannot be confirmed that it will be the same. The company is expected to offer higher RAM and a 256GB maximum storage option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).