Ahead of the upcoming big clashes involving multiple title defences – WWE Saturday Night Main event, fans will witness very few matches on the WWE SmackDown edition a day before. Women’s US Title tournament will enter its final round before the actual title match while big names like Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are also expected to make appearances on the show. Check out WWE SmackDown matches tonight below. Bronson Reed to Miss WWE WrestleMania 41? Wrestler Shares Pictures From Hospital After Foot Surgery.

Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinals

After the wins in the triple threat matches; Bayley, Chelsea Green, Michin, and Tiffany Stratton will be in action again for the semifinal round of the Women’s U.S. Title Tournament. Bayley will face Chelsea Green while Michin and Tiffany Stratton go against each other for a spot in the final to be played in the Saturday Night Main Event 2024.

Carmelo Hayes vs Mystery Opponent

WWE never fails to surprise fans with new additions to the roster or surprise matches. In the Friday Night SmackDown event, Carmelo Hayes will fight a mystery wrestler who will be unveiled on the night itself. It is widely expected that the wrestler will be a new addition to the WWE’s roster and will look to make an immediate impact. Year Ender 2024: Rise Of Women’s Wrestling in WWE From Chyna, Lita Era to Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Epoch.

Elsewhere, fans can expect some appearance-based interviews and faceoffs considering the Saturday Night Main event on the next day. Roman Reigns and Bloodline are not directly involved in any of the action on Saturday’s event and would be available for the SmackDown telecast.

