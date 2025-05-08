New Delhi [India] May 8 (ANI): Reliance Industries on Thursday said that the conglomerate has no intention of trademarking 'Operation Sindoor', a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.Reliance Industry's official statement stated that Jio Studios has withdrawn its trademark application.

"Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," Reliance Industries added in the statement.

Also Read | Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled in India With New Premium Design; From Specifications, Features to Expected Price, Know All About New Facelifted MPV From Kia Motors.

The statement further adds "Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

Earlier on May 7 following India's precision attack on terrorist sites in Pakistan named 'Operation Sindoor', several entities, had filed trademark applications. The trade mark filings happened within hours of the military operations by the Indian Army on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The phrase "Operation Sindoor" quickly gained international traction, with "Sindoor" symbolising sacrifice, valour, and deeply rooted cultural sentiment.

The intellectual property of India application website of the commerce and Industry ministry shows four applications were filed between 10:42 am and 6:27 pm on May 7, 2025, for trademark applications under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers education, entertainment, media, and cultural services.

Indian military operations names are not automatically protected as intellectual property by the government, neither the ministry of defence often registers or commercialize these names and they are not secured under any special statutory IP framework. So unless government or ministry of defence intervenes such names remain open for trade mark claims by entities or even by private individuals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)