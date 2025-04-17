VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: The competition to acquire rights from South-based audio companies has reached new heights, signaling a promising era for the music industry.

Interestingly, there is a competition for its audio rights, with top audio companies making offers that exceeded expectations, according to producer Trivikram Sapalya.

Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali .....many singers reached out to Gopi Sundar, eager to express their genuine enthusiasm for his extraordinary innovative composition.

Koragajja, directed by Sahitya Akademi Award-winner Sudheer Attavar under the banner of Trivikrama Cinemas & Success Films, explores the story of Koragajja, a principal deity worshipped in the Karavali (Tulu Nadu) region of Karnataka ,Kerala & few places of Mumbai, focusing on an indigenous youth's transformation into the divine figure of Koragajja over 800 years ago. Composer Gopi Sundar, collaborating with Sudheer Attavar, calls the project a "unique musical experience". He explains how the music goes beyond traditional compositions, saying, "Composing music for this movie required more time as I had to immerse myself in new traditions. The tunes I created came after understanding these customs, and I'm glad the director liked my work."

Gopi Sundar further shares, "The subject of Koragajja allowed me to invent a new genre, exploring fresh musical territories. The film's subtle layers go beyond regular movie formats, and composing for it was both challenging and rewarding."

The film features six songs, composed in different styles and languages, with lyrics penned by Sudheer Attavar himself.

The film's soundtrack features a powerhouse lineup of talented vocalists, including Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Swaroop Khan, and Arman Malik, all of whom deliver captivating performances that showcase the innovative composition of Gopi Sundar. The result is a truly groundbreaking musical experience that pushes the boundaries of creativity and genre.

South composer Gopi Sundar praises Sudheer Attavar's meticulous research for uncovering the story's unique essence, revealing a narrative that breaks new ground and redefines the film story dynamic. The soundtrack features a track by Shankar Mahadevan that masterfully blends verses from the Shiva Tandava, infusing traditional elements with a fresh and exciting perspective.

Director reveals that film KORAGAJJA boasts a unique storyline distinct from film "Kantara", highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka and Kerala, home to nearly 5000 Daivas, with 'Kantara' showcasing just one of these fascinating deities. Director Sudheer Attavar did research on this with the support of EP Mr Vidyadhar Shetty.

Get ready to experience a cinematic masterpiece! This highly anticipated film after 'Kantara', set to release in multiple languages, boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Kabir Bedi, renowned choreographers Sandip Soparrkar and Ganesh Acharya, South top actors Bhavya, Shruthi, and many more. With its exceptional technical crew, including cinematography by Manoj Pillai, editing by Jith Joshie and Vidhyadhar Shetty, sound designing by Bibin Dev, DI by continuous three-time Kerala state award-winning DI colourist, Liju Prabhakaran, VFX & Graphics by Lavan-Kushan, this film is poised to revolutionize the cinematic landscape and leave audiences inspired.

