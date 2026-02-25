PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Repono Limited (BSE- REPONO | 544463 | INE15WN01014), a 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider to India's oil and petrochemical sector, has announced the incorporation of a Joint Venture company, Repono GW Company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Repono Limited will hold a controlling 51% stake in the newly incorporated entity, formed in partnership with Golden Wing Trading Company, a Saudi Arabia-based company specializing in maintenance of high tech packaging lines in petrochemicals ,cement and chemicals industry.

Scope of Operations

Repono GW Company will undertake petrochemical plant warehousing activities, petroleum oil terminal operations, logistics services, container handling services, and management consulting. The entity is structured to participate in Saudi Arabia's growing industrial, energy, and petrochemical-linked ecosystem.

Strategic Rationale

The incorporation of the Joint Venture establishes Repono's presence in Saudi Arabia, a key global hub within the energy and petrochemical value chain. With a majority stake and operational control, the Company intends to build a scalable platform aligned with its core expertise in warehousing, storage, and terminal management while expanding its geographic footprint beyond India.

This initiative supports Repono's long-term objective of developing an internationally diversified logistics and storage platform.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director Repono Limited said:"Saudi Arabia represents a significant market within the global energy and petrochemical ecosystem. Through this Joint Venture, we aim to establish a strong operational presence aligned with our core expertise in warehousing and terminal solutions.

Our focus will be on building capabilities in a structured and disciplined manner, while leveraging local partnerships to support long-term and sustainable growth."

