Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (www.reseal.in ), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Business Excellence Awards 2022 at a glittering ceremony in Nashik on August 6.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, and more.

The awards were given at the hands of noted TV and film actor Prarthana Behere in the presence of Reseal.in Founder and CEO Sudhir Pathade.

The winning categories and winners of the Business Excellence Award 2022 include:

- Most Trusted IT Solutions Provider Company in Maharashtra - Smartpacey Institute and Technology Solution Pvt Ltd.

- Most Trusted Spices Manufacturer and Supplier in Maharashtra - Aamdar Masale

- Most Popular Hospitality Services Provider in Maharashtra - Samarth Hospitality

- Most Outstanding Make-Up Artist Of The Year - Dhanwantari Beauty Care Centre

- Most Innovative Interior Designing Company in Pandharpur - Aarambh Aarchitecture

- Most Popular Groceries Retail Outlet in Maharashtra - Kaushalya Mega Mart

- One of The Best Makeup Services providers and Makeup Coach in Pune - Poonam Makeover

- Best Auditor in Maharashtra - Dharmadai Sahakarya

- Most Outstanding Entrepreneur Of The Year - Inventing Energing

- Most Emerging Event Management Company in Maharashtra - Grand Celebrations Event Management

- Most Trusted Super Market Store in Osmanabad District - Rajan Mart

- Best Makeup Specialist in Pune - Shital Gawade

- Most Trusted Real Estate Company in Maharashtra- Siddhivinayak Enterprises

- Most Trusted Makeup Salon and Spa Services Provider in Badlapur - Lookwells Beauty Salon and Spa

- Most Leading Packers and Movers Company in Maharashtra - Trigati Packers Movers

- One Of The Leading Construction Company in Pune - VKC Buildcon Pvt.Ltd

- Best Interior Solution Providing Company Of The Year - AJ Interior Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- Most Innovative Interior and Exterior Designing Animation Studio in Pune - Cinfoconn Services

- Most Popular Makeup Artist and Beauty Academy In Niphad Rumap Beauty Parlour

- Most Trusted Auto Cleaning, Polishing and Car Detailing Business in India - Sparsh Auto Polishing Centre

- One Of The Best Plant Nursery in Nashik - Shrimant Shree Agro Nursery

- Most Leading Street Light and Solar Light Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - Alka Lights and Solar

- Most Popular Civil Contractor In Maharashtra - Muktai Infrastructures

- Most Popular Tea Shop In Nashik - Jababdari Amruttulya

- Youngest Entrepreneur and best Photographer In Nashik - RK Photography Film Production And Business Developer

- Most Popular Cocopith and Coir unit Manufacturer In Latur - Sawant Industries

- Best Computer Courses Coaching Institute In Nashik - Raj Computers

- One Of The Best Makeup Studio In Aurangabad - Kasturi Makeup Studio

- Most Popular Stamped Concrete Manufacturer and Service Provider in Maharashtra - Rajveer Associates

- Most Creative Make-Up Artist Of The Year - Sarika Ganesh Vitore

- Best Financial and Insurance Services Provider In Nanded City - Panchali Sales Point

- Most Popular Food and Beverages Cafe In Nashik - YOLKTAKES

- Most Trusted Jewellery Shop In Vidarbha - Yenurkar Jewellers

- Best Training Academy for Army and Police Selection in Nashik - Ashwamedh Career Academy

- Youngest Makeup And Hairstyle Artist In Pune - Neha Beauty Academy

- One Of The Leading Hospital And Medical Furniture Manufacturing Industry Of The Year - Kometa Industries

- Most Trusted Spices Product Manufacturer Company In Pune - Mahagaonkar Agro Industries

- Most Leading Metal Sheet Manufacturing Company in Pune - Mehek Industries

- One Of The Best Leading Coaching Institute Of The Year - Steps Academy

- Most Popular Dairy Farm In Mumbai - Purity Farms

- Most Popular Private Construction Services Provider In Pandharpur - Gaikwad Construction

- Best Quality Sarees and Paithani Supplier In Aurangabad - Dandge Paithani And Silk Sarees

- Youngest entrepreneur and Best spices Manufacturer In Wardha - Hirkani pi and spices

- Most Popular Agricultural Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Relegare Agro Life Bio Science Pvt. Ltd.

- Most Outstanding Nail Artist Of The Year - Nail Art Pardeep

- Most Outstanding Beauty Makeup Artist Of The Year - Mugdha Nx Salon

- Best Hygienic Chicken and Fish Provider In Buldhana - Aapla Manus Hygenic Chicken And Fish Shop

- Excellence In Maintenance And Plumbing Services Provider In Nashik - Mayur Enterprises

- Best Digital Marketing Coach In Nagpur - Digital Akshay Agency and Academy

- Most Trusted Multiple Business Venture In Maharashtra - Chaitanya Group

- Most Popular Construction Company In Pune - Shete Developers

- One Of The Best Multitasking Venture Of The Year - Sravashati Group Industries

- Making Indian Youth Future Ready - Siddesh Technology Pvt Ltd

- One Of The Best Strategy Management Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - P.R.Strategic Forum

- Excellence In Design Development and Manufacturing The Solar Based Products In Solapur - Spartan Solar Technology

- Most Popular Beauty Care And Spa Services Provider In Nashik - Pearl Beauty Care

- Most Leading Beauty Makeup Artist - Madhuri Beauty Care

- One Of The Best Cad Cam Academy In Nashik - CAD CAM ACADEMY

- Best emerging Civil engineering and Interior Designer - Meraghr.com

- Most Innovative Construction Company In Shirpur- Sri Sri Construction

- Most Popular Coffee Shop In Pune - Saptrang Coffee Shop

- One Of The Best Taxation and Gst Service Provider In Nashik - Ankit Shewale's Taxation Pvt Ltd

- Best Real Estate Company In Nashik - SP associates presents SSI REAL ESTATE

- Most Popular Poultry Farm and Egg Distributor In Sangamner - Rajmudra Poltry Farm

- Most Popular Misal House in Pune - Vidyashree Misal house

- Most Youngest and Trusted Celebrity Tarot Card Reader and spiritual Healer In Maharashtra - Tarrot With Priti

- Most Trusted Makeup Artist in Mumbai - R.D. Makeup Artist

- Best Makeup Academy And Celebrity Makeup Artist - Aparna Makeup Artist

- Most Reliable Logistic, Packers and Movers of The Year - JDM Logistics, Packers and Movers

- One Of The Best Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist In Maharashtra - Vaishali Lambe Makeup and Hair Artist

- Most Creative Wedding Photographer of The Year - Sarvadnya Studio

- One of The Trending Beauty Salon in Sinner - Herbal Beauty Salon

- Excellence In Pumping Solutions And Fulfilling Water Needs For Agricultural In Maharashtra - SV Tech Industries

- Most Outstanding Salon and Academy In Pune - Dream Flower Beauty Parlour

- One of The Best Financial Services Provider companies in Aurangabad - Nakshtra Urban Cooperative Society Ltd

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - MDR and SONSS

- Most Trusted Business Magazine - The Business Fame

- Most Innovative Trainer In Maharashtra - Brajesh Kumar

- Best Supply and Best Quality Denim Brand in Mumbai - D.S Denim India LLP

