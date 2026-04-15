PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15: Resonance Junior Colleges in Hyderabad delivered exceptional performance in the Telangana Intermediate board examinations for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year, conducted in March 2026, with results declared on April 12, 2026. On this occasion, the Resonance Institution's director, Sri Purnachandra Rao. N, for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, congratulated all students on their outstanding scores. During the program, the director felicitated the state's top scorers in the MPC and BiPC streams.

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Sri Purnachandra Rao expressed complete satisfaction with the astounding performance of Resonance students. At the gathering of parents, students, and faculty, Sri Purnachandra Rao unveiled the Resonance Junior College marks and expressed his opinion. He said that successful results are the outcome of academic excellence, discipline, dedication, and consistency. He further added that the students have demonstrated strong academic performance across the MPC & BiPC streams.

Amidst the audience, the Resonance Director took pride in announcing the Intermediate students' achievements.

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State-Level Achievement Highlights:

1. Total students in State Top 5 Marks: 345 Students2. Total students in State Top 10 Marks: 780 Students

Sri. Purnachandra Rao. N encouraged every achiever to continue to pursue it as the best intermediate college in Hyderabad. He added, "Resonance Hyderabad shall be committed to setting a higher academic benchmark."

Resonance students scored State Top Marks in Telangana Intermediate Results March 2026.

State-Level Achievement Highlights:

Students who score 100% Marks in Core Subjects.

Junior MPC Top Performers:

1. Kavyashree Savarad (2660132450) - 468

2. Mirza Ibrahim Ahmed (2658179061) - 468

3. Kanukula Sasya Reddy (2658183262) - 468

4. A Naga Sai Himesh (2659105899) - 468

5. Mukkamalla Jnaneswari (2659129026) - 468

6. Desetty Sarayu Nakshatra (2659138715) - 468

7. Male Bhavika (2659138746) - 468

8. Madapathi Sahithi (2659129088) - 468

9. Megavath Vasundhara (2659124425) - 468

10. Marri Jaya Chandra (2659150122) - 468

11. Singu Indu Sri (2659150965) - 468

12 Parella Bala Tripura (2659150686) - 468

13. Dareddy Hansika (2659122094) - 468

14. B Rajender (2660102016) - 468

15. Bale Sridhar (2660101583) - 468

16. A Nagarjuna Reddy (2660101948) - 468

17. Beluguree Sreenivasulu (2660102009) - 468

Junior BiPC Top Performers:

1. Akula Sai Siva Laasya (2660127431) - 437

2. Gedda Dheeraj Kumar (2660136120) - 437

3. Varala Durga Anjali (2659158849) - 437

4. Ponnuri Himadyuthi (2658182181) - 437

5. Yerva Akshaya (2659141860) - 437

6. Dhammannagari Snethika Reddy (2659131546) - 437

7. Kashvi Survey (2661107062) - 437

8. Pranavi Miryala (2661107128) - 437

Senior MPC Top Performer:

* Revanth Vangala (2660205547) - 994

Senior BiPC Top Performer:

* Shaik Aira Jasia (2660230753) - 995

About Resonance

For 26 years, Resonance (Kota) has steered young IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants toward engineering and medical careers at nationwide premier institutions and state-level universities, and its legacy continues. Established in 2001, the institution has spread rapidly across 87 cities and 150+ centres in India. To date, the Resonance has driven remarkable growth, training more than 10 lakh students and enabling 335,850+ IIT, IIIT, and medical rank holders.

In 2018, Resonance expanded its operations in South India under the guidance of Sri Purnachandra Rao, Director, Resonance Institutions, Hyderabad. His dynamism and enthusiasm to enhance quality education for IIT and NEET aspirants have secured 6100+ seats in IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS, and other top universities. Interestingly, in 2025, Resonance Hyderabad was the only institution to secure 3 out of every 4 merit seats, and its students secured nationwide placements. Over the years, Resonance has become the top MPC & BiPC college for JEE and NEET preparation, an integral part of the 2-year-long Intermediate program.

In just 7 years, Resonance Junior College has expanded into specific domains, such as e-learning programs, foundation centres, and global studies. In fact, the institution spans 50+ campuses across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

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