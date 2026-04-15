Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A school bus, speeding through Bhogaon town, rammed into a street food cart, killing at least one person and injuring six others, police said on Wednesday.

According to Ram Krishna Dwivedi, Deputy SP, Bhogaon, the incident occurred near the CO's office in Gihar Colony when a bus belonging to R.S. Educational Academy lost control and crashed into a golgappa cart, completely demolishing it along with its tin shed.

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The impact of the collision was severe, throwing several bystanders into a nearby drain, while one youth got trapped beneath the bus. The bus did not stop immediately and continued moving across the road towards the Ramlila grounds before finally halting after hitting another tin shed.

The driver fled the scene soon after the accident.

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On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhogaon via ambulance.

Those critically injured were later referred to the District Hospital.

According to the official, one person, identified as Gaurav, son of Santosh and a resident of Gihar Colony under Bhogaon police station limits, died during treatment at the district hospital.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police added. (ANI)

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