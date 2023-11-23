SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 23: Renowned drill rig technology pioneer Revathi Equipment India Ltd (REIL) is gearing up for a momentous occasion with the upcoming event of Milestone 1250+. Scheduled to take place on November 24, 2023, at the REIL Headquarters in Coimbatore, the event promises to be a triumphant tribute to accomplishment, advancement, and the unveiling of pioneering innovations.

REIL is delighted to share the momentous news of its burgeoning global presence in the drill rig industry in sync with this significant milestone. This expansion underscores REIL's strategic endeavours to cater to the burgeoning demands of industries worldwide and make a substantial impact on a global scale. As the company commemorates surpassing 1250+ drill rigs, it also heralds the widened horizons and enhanced capabilities that this expansion bestows upon the organization.

The prestigious event will be graced by Abhishek Dalmia, Chairman of REIL and the Renaissance Group, as a distinguished guest. The inauguration will be highlighted by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Kanchan Saha, Business Head of Export, alongside REIL's esteemed Senior Leadership Team.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Abhishek Dalmia, REIL and Rennaissance Group Chairman stated, "We are elated to announce and celebrate a monumental achievement at Revathi Equipment India Ltd as we reach a milestone of providing 1250+ drill rigs globally. This accomplishment is not just a testament to our commitment to excellence, but also a reflection of the collective efforts, dedication, and ingenuity of our entire team. Each drill rig represents not only a piece of machinery but a symbol of our relentless pursuit of innovation and service excellence."

The milestone celebration will symbolize REIL's unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and reinforce its position as an industry leader in drill rigs.

"As the company basks in the glory of this achievement, all stakeholders and associates are eagerly anticipating a joyous celebration of this monumental milestone, symbolizing our continuous dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry." added Dalmia.

