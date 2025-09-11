VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Bharat Bodh Kendra at the India Habitat Centre organised the 'Workshop on Natyashastra in Indian Knowledge System' at the IHC recently, in collaboration with the Indian Communication Congress (ICC).

Also Read | Gen-Z Protest Aftermath: Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel Says 'Efforts Being Made To Find Solution Under Constitutional Framework' After Demonstrations Rock Nation.

The participants included media educators, theorists, practitioners, performing artistes, communicators and historians. The workshop witnessed a rich sharing of knowledge and experiences on Natyashastra, which was a testimonial in itself that our culture and civilization is flourishing over an infinite period of time, that even in 2025, there is discourse and keenness to explore this and understand and create awareness for the younger generation of learners. Ideas to take Indian Knowledge System and Natyashastra from the realm of theory to actual practice, especially in the context of NEP 2020, were discussed.

The panelists were unanimous in their appreciation of the setting up of the Bharat Bodh Kendra in IHC, and commended the initiative taken by Director-IHC, Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, to organise this workshop which is very necessary at this juncture to especially take forward for the benefit of the younger generation.

Also Read | No Stars on Sponsorless Team India Jersey for Asia Cup 2025.

Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh in his introductory remarks, advocated strongly for inclusion of Indian Communication Models in Mass Communication curriculum. He pointed out about the rich history of communication in or country. He said Natyashastra can be at the core of the communication model.

Bharat Bodh Kendra has been set up by the India Habitat Centre to foster awareness and appreciation of India's rich cultural and civilisational heritage. It is located in the Habitat Library & Research Centre and houses a curated collection of books and resources on Indian art, music, spirituality, history, philosophy and other related fields; it is a quiet space for exploration and learning about India's timeless traditions and evolving cultural discourse and intellectual exploration of India's rich civilizational heritage.

The 'Workshop on Natyashastra in Indian Knowledge System' featured Prof. Biplab Loha Choudhury, Chairman-ICC, Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice-Chairman, National School of Drama, Ms. Maya Kulshreshtra, noted Kathak exponent and Ms. Rajni Rao, Kathak Guru in Kathak Kendra as speakers, all of whom are eminent and erudite on the subject. The workshop was chaired by Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director-India Habitat Centre, who was the driving spirit behind this initiative.

Ex Union Minister Shri. K. J. Alphons and other eminent persons were present.

Shri. Biplab Loha Choudhry said Natyashastra is a milestone in Indian Knowledge System and stressed the importance of exploring strongly our civilizational roots. He spoke about 'Bharatvarshiy' communication pattern which is inclusive in nature.

Prof. Bharat Gupt, eminent theatre theorist, musicologist and cultural expert in his illuminating address said that all art work is at the level of higher consciousness. He opined that art elevates human beings and that there is a strong need to revive, and perform ancient Indian theatre classics. He said that to popularize Natyashastra, there is a need for taking multi-lingual theatre to the masses. He added that UNESCO has recently recognised Natyashastra in its Memory of the World Register and that Bharat Bodh Kendra has taken this up at the right time and looks forward to exploring this further in the coming days.

Ms. Maya Kulshreshtra used abhinaya and bhava-bhangima(s) to convey the importance of Rasas mentioned in Natya Shastra. She said that Natyashastra is a convergence of all art forms. She explained the significance of Rasas in human life. She said that this workshop was very valuable and it will enable younger generation to know about our ancient culture and there should be more such initiatives and that she looked forward to that.

Ms. Rajni Rao Kathak exponent and Researcher, said that each element and aspect of Natyashstra offers new insights. She added that Rasas are at the heart of Indian Aesthetics and explained the significance of Ghungroo worn by dancers through Abhinav Gupt's Kinkini Lakshanam vividly. She opined Nada to be the primordial vibration and said this initiative by Prof. (Dr.) Suresh is giving Natyashastra the right platform and is proceeding in the right direction with the Bharat Bodh Kendra initiative.

Director-IHC, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, concluded the proceedings by saying that understanding Natyashastra is essential to understanding Indian culture and civilization in all its manifestation and thanked everyone for their presence and participation, and assured that a rich fare of discussions, workshops and talks, under the aegis of the Bharat Bodh Kendra, are on the anvil.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)