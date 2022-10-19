Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chennai-based Revol Process Solutions, a private limited entity which has been pioneering with a No-Code Approach to implement Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) has successfully implemented three No-Code LIMS platform projects in India and GCC. The company in existence since 2016 recently launched the No-Code Framework LIMS and branded the same as Revol LIMS 5.0. The Revol LIMS 5.0 is ideally meant for medium and large-scale enterprises.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), by Revol is offered as Platform as a Service (PaaS Model) as well as On Premise Model both versions available as a 100 per cent web-based solution, enabling laboratories (standalone or as a part of an organization or governmental bodies) to automate their workflows, and become more efficient.

"Revol has developed a web-based integrated business solution for laboratory management named Revol LIMS 5.0. Implementing this solution, we can now commit to operational process automation and information management at a fraction of the cost and complexity," said I. Maria John Xavier, Managing Director, Revol Process Solutions.

Briefly explaining the concept of No-Code platforms, he said, "No-Code platforms are platforms that allow non-developers to develop software without writing any code, unlike the "traditional" software development that mandates developers to write code in order to create the logic, interface, and other parts of the app."

"As business enterprises constantly look at how to manage operations at low costs yet retain the maximum efficiency, the idea of developing high-quality software without coding abilities and without the need for an expensive development team resulted in the Revol LIMS 5.0," he added.

The Revol LIMS 5.0 has already been implemented in Hindalco, a group company of the Aditya Birla Group, HECS (Hubert Enviro Care Systems) a leading Environmental Management Company and Service Provider in India and The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) a government of Bahrain based Monitoring Agency.

Revol Process Solutions is today a preferred solution provider to the Hindalco Group of companies after their solution helped them address the sample handling and reporting management challenges and also efficient laboratory digitalization as an overall benefit.

"As of today, we have 4 sites which have gone live and 4 more underway across various business verticals," John Xavier pointed out.

The implementation of Revol LIMS 5.0 has provided Electricity and Water Authority of Bahrain a 360o laboratory data management solution that promotes data accessibility, increased efficiency and time savings that will continue to contribute to lower laboratory costs and enhance the credibility of the organization.

HECS laboratory is carrying out analytical services in the fields of Food, Environment, Water, Metal and Radioactivity. Their laboratory is certified in the field of Chemical testing by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) ISO 17025:2005. They operate out of multiple sites in India and Revol LIMS 5.0 as a PaaS solution allows the management of these laboratories to connect with all the sites seamlessly and get information at a glance and enable them to digitally be compliant with the regulatory requirements being followed in their business.

