Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: A momentous event marked a groundbreaking milestone in Indian Construction Industry as SoftTech introduced its revolutionary AutoDCR® Software in collaboration with the NAREDCO Vidarbha Foundation. The launch ceremony, held on the 30th of July 2023 at Radisson Blu in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was a resounding success and a testament to the transformative potential of cutting-edge technology in the area of Building Permits.

The AutoDCR® Software Launch Ceremony witnessed the gathering of distinguished dignitaries, industry leaders, government officials and stakeholders from the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors. The event provided a dynamic platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements and visionary essence behind the AutoDCR® software, which has now been officially introduced across the entire Vidharba Region.

Powered by advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning, AutoDCR® is set to redefine and streamline the construction approval process. The software's innovative approach promises to transcend conventional boundaries, leading to unparalleled efficiency, transparency, and sustainability within Maharashtra's construction landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Gupta, Founder & CEO at SoftTech said that the "AutoDCR® (Auto Development Control Regulations) software is an innovative, state-of-the-art solution designed to streamline and expedite the process of obtaining construction permits and approvals. With a user-friendly interface and robust automation capabilities, this software is set to significantly reduce the time and effort required for project approvals, enabling real estate developers to kickstart their ventures promptly and efficiently. The parallel software, previously in use, has seen numerous problems, leading to delays, inconsistencies, and an overall cumbersome experience for all stakeholders.

Ghanshyam Dhokne, President of NAREDCO Vidarbha, expressed his excitement about the momentous occasion, stating, "The 1st Foundation Day of NAREDCO Vidarbha represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of excellence in the real estate sector. “AutoDCR® Software” is a game-changer that will catalyze the growth of the region's real estate landscape by simplifying the regulatory processes and resolving the critical issues faced by regional authorities with existing Software. We are committed to bringing feasible and quick solutions to the industry issues with such initiatives."

Website: http://www.softtech-engr.com/

