Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/PNN): Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST) (NSE EMERGE - NPST), engaged in providing software and digital payment solutions to the banking and finance sector, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2 & FY23.

Key Financial Highlights H2 FY23- Standalone:

Also Read | Ultra-premium Samsung QLED TV Lineup Launched In India, Company Aims For 2X Growth.

- Revenues from operations of Rs 31.71 crore, YoY growth of 174 per cent

- EBITDA of Rs 10.06 crore, YoY growth of 328 per cent

Also Read | Indian Army Aviation ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Three Including Two Pilots Injured (Watch Video).

- PAT of Rs 5.65 crore, YoY growth of 557 per cent

Key Financial Highlights FY23- Standalone:

- Revenues from operations Rs 41.13 crore, YoY growth of 111 per cent

- EBITDA of Rs 12.38 crore, YoY growth of 226 per cent

- PAT of Rs 6.52 crore, YoY, growth of 338 per cent

- Operating Cashflow of Rs 12.01 crore

Key Operational Highlights:

For FY23 Company has Processed 879 Lakhs Transactions with Transaction Value of Rs 6,017 Cr on its Evok API Platform.

For FY23 Company has Processed 1,03,828 Lakhs TSP Transactions with Transaction Value of Rs 17,72,200 Cr.

Commenting on the performance, Deepak Thakur - Chairman and Managing Director of NPST Limited said, "We are pleased to report strong financial performance for the H2 and FY23, driven by the increasing popularity of digital payments and our ability to capitalize on the changing landscape of the digital ecosystem. Our focus on technology investments and expansion of our offerings will enable us to deliver long-term sustainable growth for the company. We remain confident of future growth and committed to delivering value to our stakeholders."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)