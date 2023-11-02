SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 2: On the 27th of October 2023, Sapphire Connect successfully concluded its 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave, Bangalore Edition, which made waves in the realm of Human Resources. This event unveiled ground-breaking insights and strategies set to transform the HR landscape. Under the theme "Decoding, Discovering, and Determining: The Quantum Evolution of HR," the conference brought together HR professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries for a highly informative and inspirational gathering.

Also Read | India’s Love Affair with Live Casino Classics: From Teen Patti to Rummy.

Sapphire Connect orchestrated the event with precision, exploring a series of thought-provoking topics aimed at making a significant impact on the world of Human Resources. The conference witnessed 300+ HR professionals from 100+ organizations, living up to its reputation as a melting pot of HR expertise, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing covering crucial HR aspects through panel discussions, fireside chats, and a unique concept of masterclasses that provided invaluable education.

The conclave was reinforced during the Powerpack CEO Panel Discussion, with panellists including Kumar Nitesh, CEO of Trend Footwear & Ajio Business at Reliance Retail, Dr. Amit Malik, CEO of Amaha Healthcare, Mithun Appaiah, CEO of Wow Momos, Sudhir Samal, CEO of UB International Trading Ltd., and Anupa Rongala, Director & CEO of Invensis. The discussion focused on building the company's culture and core values and the panel explored innovative ways to nurture, evolve, and sustain these foundational elements, Poornima Damodaran, Partner at Deloitte, moderator of the panel concluded by stating, "It is the organization's core responsibility to communicate, upgrade the culture, and upskill the team for its best functionalities."

Also Read | From Here to Anywhere: Portable Marquees Make It Happen.

With technology advancing rapidly, the second panel served as a hub for sharing insights on adopting digital transformation in HR to enhance efficiency and employee experiences. The panel members, including Ranjit Khompi, VP & Head HR for Reliance New Energy - Power Electronics at Reliance Industries Limited, Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President-Human Resources at Wipro, Srikanth Vachaspati, Vice President and Head of People & Organization at Siemens Technology India, and Krupa. N S, CHRO at Xoriant, discussed the pressing need and strategies for digital upskilling. Amit Sharma, former CHRO at Volvo Group and moderator of the panel, concluded that understanding the balance between Humans and AI is key to increasing productivity.

In addition to HR-focused discussions, the conclave also addressed workforce empowerment and the reinforcement of culture through wellness and inclusivity. Naganagouda S J, CPO at Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Richard Lobo, Strategic HR Advisor at Byju's, led discussions on strategies to foster talent, elevate engagement, and nurture leadership within organizations. Asha Subramanian, CHRO at Subex, Karan Verma, CEO of Bridge Health Medical & Digital Solutions (BHMDS), Ramakrishna Rao, CLO at Page Industries, Smitha Subhas, Head HR Tech at Uber, Jubin Kapasi, Head HR Tech Product at Enabling, Myntra, and Sudhir Patro, Head of New Business at HCL Healthcare India, delved into discussions on employee wellness and inclusivity, uncovering methods to cultivate environments that promote well-being, mental health, and inclusiveness while maximizing productivity and job satisfaction and was well moderated by Alpana Dutta, Partner at EY.

Finally, the conclave decoded the power of data analytics in HR through a masterclass conducted by Aditya Agarwal, Director at Deloitte, along with Kanika Pant, Assistant Director at Deloitte. They showcased how data-driven decisions can reshape HR processes and strategies to achieve more effective and sustainable organizational goals. Attendees of the masterclass were awarded certifications for their participation.

The Conclave also organized Speed Connect, offering an exclusive opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions to meet a wide range of employment partners. The event witnessed the signing of 80+ MoUs by over 70 employment partners, 75+ recruitment agencies, and 50+ academic partners.

Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect, congratulated all the leaders and said "Every HR leader and CHRO plays a critical role in driving organizations through various challenges. Thus, to create fairness in the workplace, there is a constant need to rethink the entire HR in the organization and how all HR processes and systems will work together in the future. This conclave always serves as a reminder of the impact and the incredible potential that lies within the professionals to shape the future of work".

The 4th Annual RethinkHR Bangalore Edition was engaging, and gained access to valuable resources, promising to enhance their skills and understanding of the ever-evolving HR landscape. Once again, the conclave proved itself as a hub for professionals to network and learn, contributing to the future of the field.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)