New Delhi [India], July 19: Hotel Management is one of the most popular and opted professional courses after 10+2, which assured a successful job placement as the Hospitality Industry is completely Manpower Oriented and Computers, can never replace the requirement of Trained and Skilled Professionals of the field, and Career Opportunities are limitless for a graduate of Hotel Management.

Growth of Tourism and Hospitality Industry in India

As per a recent study, the tourism and hospitality industry in India is one of the largest service industries. In 2020, the Indian tourism sector accounted for 39 million jobs, which was 8% of the total employment in the country. In 2021, the travel & tourism industry's contribution to the GDP was US$ 178 billion. As expected, by 2029, the Indian tourism sector is likely to grow at 6.7% per annum and achieve 9.2% of DGP with USD 512 billion.

Future Prospects of the Hospitality Sector

The hospitality sector in India is expected to attain a value above Rs. 1,000 billion by the end of 2023. This growth is highly attributed to the high number of foreign tourists and business executive traffic visiting the country enabling the need for well-trained professionals to cater to the growing demand of manpower in the hospitality sector.

Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism –March Ahead on Path of Success

Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, established in the year 2006 in the city of love- Agra, approved by AICTE, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India and affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow with the vision and persistent efforts of Founder and Managing Director DK Singh, within a very short period became the Largest Hotel Management Institute in India. Based on high-quality innovative education and professionalism along with standard academic quality and practical exposure of the Institute, students are achieving highly paid job placement and success in their life. Many students of the Institute have also got successful placements at International Level and brought laurels to the institute, narrating the success of the Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, Agra.

To extend our rich expertise in the field of Hotel Management education and to utilize the resources and experiences, got established a new campus at Mathura, which is well equipped with state–of–the–art educational facilities and infrastructure such as modern Kitchen Labs, a Restaurant set up for practical exposure, Computer Lab, Front Office, Housekeeping Lab, and well stacked Library to provide overall depth knowledge to the budding Professional of the Industry. Mathura Campus has been approved and recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India for conducting various short-term courses in its important skill development programme – Hunar se Rozgar Tak also affiliated to Lingaya’s University for 3 Year Bachelor Degree of Vocational Course in Hotel & Tourism Management.

Achievements & Placements

Following our achievements during the glorious way of our journey, we have received several awards and honors, recently we have been Ranked 7th among the Best Hotel Management Colleges in Northern India by one of the prestigious news magazines THE WEEK 2023 and ranked 21 among the Best Hotel Management College by OUT LOOK magazine 2023. Recently a Memorandum of Association has been signed with Barbeque Nation to start a free certificate course – Hunar ki Udaan with the main objective to employ financially weak students of society through free short-term training and assured placements at various outlets of Barbeque Nation all around India.

HIHT has seen exemplary growth in Training & placement records over the years and became a frontline runner in the field of Hospitality education in India. In a wonderful journey since 2006, students have been successfully placed all across India and in different parts of the world, and established a successful track record of placing almost all of its students since its inception. The placement figures have gone up with the past time i.e. 2015 – 9298 placed students to 2022 – 19832 placed students, also despite the adverse impacts of Corona Pandemic on the entire Industry, HIHT has emerged as one of the valuable Institution by achieving a record placement in 2022 and still, the process is ongoing for securing job placement for students.

If you also want more information about the course and institute, please visit our college website www.hihtworld.com, and get more information.

