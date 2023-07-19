With Hollywood's upcoming release, Barbie, featuring the dynamic duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, expectations are soaring as one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Barbie theme has taken the world by storm, captivating enthusiasts who are infusing their lives with Barbie-inspired decor, fashion, and celebrations. Barbie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Upcoming Movie!

Ahead of the film's highly-awaited premiere on Friday, July 21, the internet is buzzing with delightful pictures of top Bollywood celebrities stepping into the Barbie World. A user named @abdullahanxie on Instagram created AI iamges of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and more have embraced the enchanting Barbie avatar, sparking a viral frenzy.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by عبداللہ حسین (@abdullahanxie)

In one image, the adorable celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, dazzle in their Barbie World personas. Anushka dons a vibrant yellow printed outfit, while Virat complements her in a dashing pink shirt and grey pants. Equally charming, Deepika Padukone looks resplendent in a bright printed gown, joined by Ranveer Singh, who radiates panache in a striking pink suit against a picturesque pink backdrop. Barbie Review: Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Film Hailed as a 'Total Crowd Pleaser' by Netizens With Ryan Gosling's 'Himbo Ken' Being a Standout!

The Barbie fever extends beyond couples, with enchanting pictures of Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, as well as Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, enchanting fans as dolls in the Barbie World. Both duos are decked out in matching yellow and pink ensembles, adding to the magic of this enthralling Barbie craze.

